I recently spoke with a company executive who was struggling with his company’s behemoth safety program. They’ve been in business for more than 20 years and have at least as many clients, each requiring a different set of policies, procedures, certifications and daily documentation. His struggle is real. The real challenge however, isn’t just keeping up with the requirements, it’s the effect of that frustration and confusion on the employees. The people who ultimately are responsible for following the procedures, attending the training and receiving the certifications. They are overextended and at max capacity.
In previous “Safety Stinks” articles I’ve challenged contractors to take an honest look at their safety program to find out what works, what doesn’t, identify priorities, and above all simplify the process. This is easy to say, true, but how can we do this without erasing progress that has helped make our companies successful?
While there isn’t an ‘easy’ button to achieve quality operations and safety excellence, I’ve seen too many companies overthink the process. The safety requirements of energy producers across all industries boil down to this: ensuring people go home safely and that the job gets done right. Service companies are paid to do a service and they pay people to come to work- these realities can’t come at the expense of someone’s well being.
This is an easy concept to get behind. As easy as a Chick-fil-a in western North Dakota, we all want it. If you’ve ever heard the adage “keep it simple stupid” or “KISS,” where I’m going will make a lot of sense. Start with your purpose! A surprising number of companies don’t have a purpose or mission statement written, and if they do it’s rarely customized. I go into the process of customizing a purpose statement here.
Knowing your purpose is the first step because knowing why you do what you do is vital in determining where you’re going. It identifies what you want and excludes what you don’t. Most importantly, it focuses your team toward a common mission. No investor or CEO would say, “I want a great company, but without a real stated reason for existing.” Yet, that’s where a lot of us find ourselves.
After our purpose is clear, we need to chart a course for the rest of our processes. If you’re a trucking company, for example, you move products from one place to another. Start there. What is your ideal or perfect scenario start to finish? Picture it, from leaving the yard, to picking up a load, transporting to the destination, and then returning back to base. Then flip the script by identifying what can go wrong along the way. Every possible worst case scenario: trucks breaking down, forgetting the product, loss of cell phone service, being overloaded, drivers being late, etc. There is no crystal ball here, but be creative. Start with operational goals and challenges and then bring in safety goals and challenges. If your company fails to provide a quality service then safety requirements are moot. Begin with operational efficiency and integrate safety goals and potential failures into the process.
Most readers will be saying, “this is what our company does everyday.” Exactly. We bolt on safety requirements like packing a monkey on our back when it should be the opposite. They should help us get better, not bog us down. Chances are your company already has the resources, but there is some work to integrate them properly.
Safety manuals, job safety analysis, procedures, permits, pre-trips, etc. are all excellent tools. They should integrate directly with operational goals, not just be tacked onto them. When our teams use these tools they should always be asking two questions. Why are we doing this, and how can we customize it to add value to our operations? I do believe that we can paper cut our people to death, so let’s find a way to keep it simple and use the tools to our advantage, not our demise.
----
Jonathon Greiner is President and CEO of Basin Safety Consulting. Basin Safety serves the oil and gas, green energy, coal, electrical, construction, and primary sector industries. They provide technical expertise, supervision and program improvements to companies nationwide to simplify and modernize their quality, health, safety and environmental programs.