A railway strike brewing in Canada could deepen a crude oil shortage in America at a critical time, and has prompted a letter led by North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer urging Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action now to prevent it.
A Canadian Pacific railway strike would involve more than 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, train persons, and yard persons.
About 15 percent of Canadian Pacific’s business is fertilizer shipping, but the United States also relies on the railway to move about 140,000 barrels of Alberta crude daily to U.S. refineries.
Cramer was joined on the letter by North Dakota and Montana Republican Sens. John Hoeven and Steve Daines.
“We are writing to express our concerns related to the potential Teamsters Canada Rail Conference strike in Canada on the Canadian Pacific railroad, and the profound impact it will have on our states and the broader US and Canadian economies,” the senators wrote in the letter. “Shutting down North America’s essential rail supply chain would create a freight capacity crisis that will have a profound impact on our nation’s agriculture and energy industries.”
The letter goes on to urge Trudeau to be proactive, or, in the event the dispute cannot be avoided, act quickly to avoid further harm and disruption to both nations’ economies.
Court deals North Dakota a blow in civil rights case
The Eight Circuit concluded that a low district court erred in dismissing excessive force claims against officers who shot lead-filled bean bag rounds that had hit Marcus Mitchell during the Dakota Access pipeline protests. Mitchell was hit in three places by the bean bags, including his eye, which required surgery. and has sent the case back for further proceedings.
While that is a blow to the state’s contention that there wasn’t a persistent pattern of excessive force against the protesters, the court did affirm that plaintiff’s equal protection claims were properly dismissed and agreed with dismissal of allegations that officers took retaliatory actions out of hostility.
Montana court moots Keystone XL case, finally
A Montana judge has finally tossed a suit brought by environmentalists fighting the Keystone XL pipeline. The decision comes months after a Texas judge mooted a suit that had aimed to reverse the Biden administration’s decision to revoke TC Energy’s border crossing permit for the pipeline.
TC Energy had asked the Montana court to moot environmentalists case back in July for the same reasons cited in the Texas case, but Judge Brian Morris had contended the presence of a 1.2-mile segment under the border between Canada and the United States represents a “live” controversy on which the court could provide relief by ordering it removed.
Morris had also said it is unclear whether a future president could simply issue a new permit for TC Energy to revive the project.
TC Energy removed the pipeline segment as of Oct. 19 and sent it for salvage, and has completed a restoration plan approved by BLM to relinquish the right of way.
North Dakota oil tax trigger looming
The surge in oil prices could flip the switch on a higher tax rate for oil production in North Dakota, boosting state collections by around $372 million for the 2021-23 budget cycle, according to an analysis by the North Dakota Legislative Council.
The trigger is set to go off if oil prices rise to $90 or more a barrel for at least three consecutive months, based on West Texas Intermediate prices, a land-locked benchmark based on prices set in Cushing, Oklahoma. WTI has been above the threshold since Feb. 28 on the back of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.
North Dakota levies two oil taxes, each 5 percent, one on extraction and the other on gross production. The trigger would boost that 10 percent total to 11 percent.
Taking an E15 edge off
One way the Biden administration could help curb soaring gasoline prices is to relax emission requirements for summer fuel and allow E15 fuel to be sold all year.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned the idea during a recent media conference that a bipartisan group of corn-state senators has suggested the idea, and said it’s one of several ideas the administration is reviewing to ease domestic pain at the pump.
Cramer is also among Senators advocating that idea.
In the letter, Senators wrote that this would be a way to leverage American agriculture at the same time helping provide energy security for American consumers by reducing dependence on unfriendly sources of energy.
“As the United States joins global partners in seeking to hold accountable and isolate the Russian Federation for its unprovoked assault on the Ukraine, we must deny Russia’s economic lifeblood of energy dominance,” the Senators wrote. “This will require tapping every accessible contribution of American energy technology. As you know, American biofuels are one such readily available energy solution that offer consumers affordable and cleaner options tat the pump. Wholesale ethanol has recently traded for approximately $1.20 cheaper than gasoline per gallon, a discount that is passed on to consumers and amplified in higher blends like E15, E30 and E85.”
While we’re on the topic of ethanol, remember that study from University of Wisconsin-Madison that said the carbon intensity of corn-based ethanol is likely at least 24 times higher than gasoline?
That’s getting some pushback from biofuels trade group Growth Energy, which has asked Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to make clear whether the research is inconsistent with Department of Energy’s own model that has shown corn ethanol has lower carbon emissions than traditional gasoline. The group also asked if the study was funded by Department of Energy, and whether the work had violated any of the grant rules.
Raskin routed
Sen. Joe Manchin cast his chips with Republicans on SEC nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin, sinking her nomination, over her support for SEC draft rules that prioritize climate change risks for the investment capital industry.
It’s a mostly symbolic victory, as the SEC had already released those draft rules on Monday, which require publicly listed companies to disclose financial risks from climate change.
Williston among participants in Texas symposium
America’s Rural Energy Coalition was founded to help rural communities meet their energy needs. Their first national conference is this spring in San Antonio, and among the presenters listed not he agenda are quite a few individuals from Williston and North Dakota.
Speakers include Al Anderson, director of the North Dakota Clean Sustainable Energy, Williston Mayor Howard Klug, and WDEA Executive Director Geoff Simon.
A complete agenda is online at https://tinyurl.com/2mmmvn47. Registration details are online at https://tinyurl.com/2p86csee.
Meetings, studies & more
The American Petroleum Institute released a poll conducted by Morning Consult that shows 90 percent of Americans, including most Democrats, support American production over foreign sources of oil and gas. https://tinyurl.com/
3ym66d22
GAIN Coalition also released a national poll showing a majority of Americans support a permanent ban on Russian oil and would support increased American production as a replacement. It’s online at https://tinyurl.com/2uwe4hm9.
WDEA is co-hosting a western roads roundtable May 12 to bring oilfield trucking interests together with county road managers at the Roughrider Center in Watford City. There will be no fee to attend the event, and. More details will be announced soon.
MISO, SPP study focusing on improving reliability and resolving transmission constraints has been released. You can download the study at https://tinyurl.com/3nnxdjyw
Basin Electric has released its plan for long-term reliability. You can read more about their plans at https://tinyurl.com/mtjjrmrt.