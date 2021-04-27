A federal judge has batted the Dakota Access ball back to the Biden administration.
Judge James Boasberg issued an order Monday afternoon directing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide the court a new status update by May 3. The update is to include the agency’s latest estimate for completing a court-ordered Environmental Impact Statement, as well as the agency’s position — if it has one — on whether the court should issue an injunction while the study is completed.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers earlier this month told the court its review would be completed by March 2022, but chose not to take a strong stand on the pipeline either way. It said oil could continue to flow, but that it will continue to evaluate the situation and could change its mind at any time. It also indicated it would not be defending the pipeline's Lake Oahe permit as vigorously as before.
That irked tribal and environmental groups alike, the latter of whom see it as a test of the administration’s environmental will. The squishy stance also worried the state of North Dakota, which said the Corps has abandoned its leadership role in the case and no longer adequately represents the state's interests. They have since filed a motion to intervene in the case.
Boasberg at the time told Corps he was “a little surprised” that the agency did not have a more definitive position. The judge had granted an extension to the agency expressly so it could review the case.
Boasberg has ordered Dakota Access to shut down before — last year when he vacated the pipeline's permits and said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers erred by failing to conduct the lengthier Environmental Impact Statement instead of the shorter Environmental Assessment due to the controversial nature of the pipeline.
The ruling was largely upheld by an appeals court, but the injunction was stayed pending further review by the lower court. That court also rejected an appeal from Dakota Access, which had asked the appeals court to reconsider its decision.
Whether Boasberg will order a shutdown again depends on meeting certain key metrics, among them the merits of the case, as well as the potential economic harm to stakeholders such as the MHA Nation, North Dakota, and its oil and gas workers.
Dakota Access filed an updated analysis outlining billions in economic harm in court on Monday of last week. Among new items in the analysis was a statement from the MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox outlining revenue losses of between $160 to $250 million if the pipeline shuts down. That revenue is used for everything from schools and tribal courts to elder care, housing, and many other programs.
Standing Rock, meanwhile, pushed back on DAPL’s damage estimates, contending the pipeline company is exaggerating when it says the shutdown will mean billions in lost revenue for both the state of North Dakota and its oil and gas industry, as well as millions per day for the pipeline itself.
The tribes also continue to question DAPL’s safety record, and said the fact that DAPL is pushing ahead on an expansion project — already permitted and approved — is yet another reason that an injunction is needed.