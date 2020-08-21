North Dakota will be able to pursue compensation for $38,000 in damages associated with policing and cleaning up after the 2016-17 protests against the Dakota Access pipeline.
North Dakota laid out five claims in the case, alleging public nuisance, negligence, gross negligence, civil trespass, and Good Samaritan negligence.
In its motion to dismiss the claims, the Department of Justice had claimed sovereign immunity and discretionary function.
However, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor said the failure of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to follow its own mandatory permitting process set the stage for North Dakota to seek damages related to both policing the protest and cleaning up afterward. He is allowing all but the last claim, related to Good Samaritan negligence, to move forward.
In his ruling, Traynor acknowledged that enforcement of trespassing laws has generally been left to individual states when it comes to Corps-managed lands, and that the Corps did have discretion in how to enforce permit violations. But, he said, the Corps could not simply forgo its mandatory permitting process.
That “tainted” all other decisions the federal agency made and caused a “lawless free-for-all” that increased the damage to North Dakota, opening the door for its suit.
“Here the maxim applies: You break it, you bought it,” Traynor wrote.
Under the more usual, mandatory permitting process the Corps is required to use, a performance bond could have been required to cover maintenance, damages, and restoration costs for government resources and facilities, the judge pointed out. There also would have been mandatory liability insurance at a minimum of $1 million for groups exceeding 50 people.
These were protective measures that could have at the very least gone a long way toward cleanup costs for the 21,480,000 pounds of debris left behind on the banks of the Cannonball River — debris that included vehicles, makeshift housing, personal belongings and more, all abandoned on site — by thousands and thousands of protesters, between 5,000 to 8,000 in all.
Instead, the Corps, without legal authority, negated its own protective processes, issuing a press release in September of 2016 stating that a special permit had been granted for the protest, and then, later, in November, issuing a letter establishing a “free speech zone” south of the Cannonball River.
North Dakota filed suit in 2019 to seek damages related to the federal government’s handling of the DAPL protest, after attempts to seek compensation through other means stalled out. The state did receive $10 million in 2017 from the Department of Justice Emergency Federal Law Enforcement Assistance Program as partial compensation, but that left many other costs outstanding.
North Dakota lawmakers applauded the decision on Aug. 19 to allow four of the state’s claims to move forward.
“We welcome Judge Traynor’s decision to enable this lawsuit to move forward providing the opportunity to hold the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers accountable for its negligence during the DAPL protests,” Hoeven said. “The state deserves to have its cleanup and law enforcement costs reimbursed, and we continue to support the Attorney General (Wayne) Stenehjem and to work with Sen. (Kevin) Cramer and Congressman (Kelly) Armstrong in these efforts.”
Cramer, meanwhile, said he hoped it would inspire some humility in the Department of Justice and Corps.
“(They) seem to want to hide behind legal motions, rather than accept responsibility for their actions,” he said. “I commend Attorney General Stenehjem for his leadership in achieving this important development and will keep working with him, Sen. Hoeven, Congressman Armstrong, and the Trump administration to finally achieve justice for North Dakota.”