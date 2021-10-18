A Houston-based energy company might not owe the state any back royalty payments after all, after a McKenzie County judge ruled that the state failed to prove it even has a contract with the particular company in question.
McKenzie County Judge Robin Schmidt ruled last week that none of the documents presented during the Newfield Exploration Company versus North Dakota board of University and Trust Lands proves the existence of a contract or lease between the state and Newfield (now Ovintiv).
“Newfield is not the lessee on any of the 1979 form leases the North Dakota Supreme Court interpreted in Newfield Exploration Co. v State ex rel. North Dakota board of University & School Lands,” the judge wrote in a brief opinion that orders the case dismissed, with prejudice.
Since proof of a contract is absent, the remanded lawsuit failed without ever getting to either of the arguments at heart of the case, that being the damages claimed by the state and the estoppel and latches defense from Newfield.
The case had been remanded by the North Dakota Supreme Court, which had sided with the state in ruling that royalty payments under the 1979 form leases could not be reduced either directly or indirectly by post-production costs that make the gas marketable.
Department of Trust Lands has alleged that Newfield Exploration, along with 40 other oil companies, were improperly deducting the costs of transporting and purifying oil from their royalty payments, resulting in an underpayment of royalties that goes back decades and totals 10s of millions of dollars.
North Dakota Department of Trust Lands had argued that the scope of the remand was limited to damages, but in her three-page order, Schmidt said the court could not determine damages without the opportunity to meaningfully review the company's contract obligations to determine whether a breach occurred, and what damages should flow from that breach.
Prior to the remanded case, Schmidt also presided over a case from North Dakota Department of Trust Lands challenging the constitutionality of House Bill 1080, which limited the amount of interest penalty the state could seek and also set a deadline for collecting back royalty payments. The deadline is seven years for future disputes and to August 2013 for the current dispute.
Land Commissioner Jodi Smith has said the bill would cost the state $70 million in back royalties. Smith, however, has recently announced her resignation as land commissioner. She's taking a job as director of the Red River diversion project.
North Dakota Department of Trust Lands has been contacted for comment on this story, but has not yet returned the call. If and when any comments are received, they will be added to this story.