Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judge refuses to limit North Dakota's federal lawsuit over DAPL protest policing costs

  • Updated
  • Comments
HWY 1806

Looking north on N.D. Highway 1806 in September 2017, the reinforced barricade of razor wire, left, and concrete barriers on Backwater Bridge can be seen as law enforcement vehicles line highway shoulders. In the foreground right, is a semitrailer used by the Dakota Access Pipeline protesters to pull one of two fire-gutted trucks from the bridge.

 MIKE MCCLEARY | BISMARCK TRIBUNE

A judge has rejected an attempt by the federal Justice Department to limit the scope of North Dakota’s legal claims as the state pursues $38 million from the U.S. government to cover the costs of policing the prolonged Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Thursday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Dan Traynor in Bismarck and court filings surrounding the issue also indicate that at some point opposing attorneys will be arguing whether the matter is too political in nature for the court to decide.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred