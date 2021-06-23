The judge in the Dakota Access case has dismissed the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s lawsuit challenging the operation of North Dakota’s largest pipeline.
The dismissal follows a series of status reports from the parties involved in the case. In those status reports, Dakota Access argued successfully that the additional study ordered by the court is a new agency action for an administrative record yet to be completed, and any legal actions against that decision would need to be sorted out in a new case.
While the D.C. Circuit has the discretion to retain jurisdiction, that has not generally been done except in cases where there is a history of unreasonable delay or failure to comply with court orders.
Standing Rock Sioux, in its status report, argued that the court should retain jurisdiction to provide monthly status reports on the case, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pointed out in its brief that the tribe is participating in the Environmental Impact Statement as a cooperating agency, which means it is already going to get regular information on an ongoing basis as part of that process.
D.C. Circuit Judge James Boasberg agreed with Dakota Access and the Corps and dismissed the SRS Tribe’s case without prejudice.
“The clerk shall terminate this matter, but plaintiffs may move to have it reopened in the event, for example, of a violation of the court’s prior orders,” Boasberg wrote in the minute order. “Plaintiffs shall file a separate action if they wish to challenge the forthcoming EIIS, which action they may mark as related to this one, so that it will be assigned to this court.”
That leaves the door wide open for challenges to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s EIS, should the Standing Rock Tribe be unsatisfied with its conclusions. The Corps has said the court-ordered study will be complete by March 2022, and has said the pipeline may continue operating while the EIS is completed.
Boasberg last year ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had erred when it chose to do the shorter Environmental Assessment, due to the controversial nature of the Dakota Access pipeline. which carries about half of North Dakota’s oil production to market.
The judge vacated the easement issued by the Corps, and ordered the pipeline to empty of oil by August of last year. An appeals court upheld additional environmental study, but said the court had not applied the proper test for an injunction against the pipeline’s operation. They remanded the case back to the lower court for further consideration of that question.
Boasberg ultimately ruled that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe had failed to meet its burden of proof that the pipeline posed an actual as opposed to theoretical harm, which was just the first factor in a four-factor test for an injunction. Boasberg said the safety record of the pipeline and the fact it is 90 feet below the riverbed at Oahe mean that a spill is highly unlikely. An injunction, however, would require an immediate and certain threat, rather than a hypothetical.
In addition to demonstrating actual harm, the tribe would have also had to show that shutting the pipeline down would not cause any great public harm as well. North Dakota, Dakota Access, and numerous other entities had filled briefs outlining millions inn economic damage if the pipeline were to shut down, the GAIN coalition, which represents industry groups among them.
“GAIN welcomes the dismissal of the lawsuit challenging operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline,” GAIN spokesman Craig Stevens said in a media statement. “Following fact and science, federal regulators and the courts have removed politics from the process, recognized the line’s safety record, and affirmed its ability to continue operating. DAPL is one of the most studied, regulated, and litigated pipelines in our history, and continues to play a critical role in our nation’s economy and energy security. Yesterday’s decision is a key win for common-sense policy, regulatory certainty, and American energy development.”