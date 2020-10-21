Joletta Schmidt named 4-H Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer

Joletta Schmidt of Center, has been selected as the 2020 4-H Salute to Excellence Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer for North Dakota.
She is the leader of the oldest and largest 4-H club in Oliver County, the Manley Mixers.
“Joletta’s 31 years as the main leader and nine years a project leader of the Manley Mixers 4-H Club is a sign of the commitment she has to the 4-H program,” says Rick Schmidt, North Dakota State University Extension’s agriculture and natural resources agent for Oliver County.
“Her club is very active in the community, with monthly meetings that have a heavy focus on service, leadership and involvement,” adds Rick Schmidt, who nominated her for the award.
Joletta Schmidt attends local and state fairs for ideas for the Manley Mixers to use as club projects. Many club meetings will involve projects the club members can start there and complete at home.
She sets high expectations for her club members. For example, she expects them to participate in communication arts, cleaning road ditches, constructing floats for parades, and county and state fair projects. The club also has many fun activities so the 4-H’ers can bond and build relationships with each other and their families.
In addition, she is an avid gardener, substitute teacher, piano teacher, church pianist and organist, and the mother of six children and grandmother to 16. She also has served as the Oliver County 4-H Council’s secretary for more than 20 years.