Gov. Doug Burgum, far right, with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Center, talk to a member of a Japanese delegation exploring the potential for future investments in North Dakota's hydrogen hub and carbon capture efforts.
North Dakota's developing hydrogen hub could attract more investment in the state. A Japanese delegation is touring oilfield sites in Dickinson and visiting Medora today as part of high-level discussion of future investment opportunities in the state's carbon capture and utilization goals.
The delegation was to tour oilfield sites in northwestern North Dakota Wednesday, Sept. 1 as part of the discussion of opportunities, which began on Tuesday. The delegation is part of the Japanese External Trade Organization.
Gov. Doug Burgum said in a media release the delegation is interested in the continued growth and potential for carbon capture, storage and utilization in North Dakota, as well as enhanced oil recovery, use of carbon in agriculture, and the state’s hydrogen hub. Burgum also highlighted his challenge for North Dakota to become net carbon neutral by 2030 in daylong discussions on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
“North Dakota has big opportunities in energy, agriculture and technology, and we are looking for partners in research and investment,” Burgum said. “We are excited to welcome these Japanese companies to our state and begin building the partnerships that will benefit North Dakota citizens for decades to come.”
Lt. Gov Brent Sanford also spoke during the daylong meetings, which were organized and hosted by the North Dakota Department of Commerce and the North Dakota Trade Office.
“We continue to look for ways to attract investment and increase trade with foreign countries,” said Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said. He serves as chair of the North Dakota Trade Office Board. “We are very pleased to have this delegation, representing a large number of Japanese businesses and organizations, here to visit about our future goals and present opportunities for North Dakota and Japan.”
In addition to Haruka Sakamoto from the Consulate-General of Japan in Chicago and representatives from JETRO Chiciago, Los Angeles and Keidanren, several large companies were also involved in the discussions. They include Toshiba America Energy Systems, Kawasaki Heavy Industries USA, Hitachi Zosen Inova, Mitsubishi Power Americas, Toyota Motor North America, Choshu Industry Corporation of America, Kanematsu USA, Mitsui and Company USA, and Sumitomo Corporation Americas Energy Group.