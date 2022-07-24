When you talk about the future of energy in North Dakota, Kathy Neset gets excited. One of the reasons is North Dakota’s geologic “jackpot,” something that’s been frequently mentioned by Gov. Doug Burgum.
North Dakota’s infrastructure and technology is progressively moving forward in the research and study of these “jackpot” formations, Neset told those attending the Education Session of the Bakken Rocks Cookfest, held recently in Trenton.
In 2012, Gov. Jack Dalrymple appointed Neset to the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education. She is also a member of the ND Petroleum Council Executive Board, whose mission is to help the oil and gas sector move forward in these exciting times. Neset has a deep passion for educating the public through frequent forums and community meetings, as she did at the Bakken Rocks Cookfest July, 19.
“We have such a jackpot of formations to do different things. CO2 storage is one of them, and the other is our salt zones,” Neset said. “We are just finishing up a well called the Haylight No. 1. It is a research well for the state of North Dakota. The jackpot formations are in the basin of the Western part of the state, and they each overlay one another. We have so much work to do here.”
Haylight No. 1 is related to development of engineered salt caverns. A research project to study and learn about the geology of the salts in the well, and if they can be used for underground storage of gasses.
“It’s amazing the different things we have underground here in Western North Dakota,” Neset added. “Storing gasses underground is more environmentally safe and economically effective than above ground.”
The whole strategy of the formations starts at the ground level surface and goes all the way to the basement to precambrian rock. It is a sedimentary basin.
“It is literally like a big dish pan,” Neset told the Williston Herald. “The jackpot formations are in the basin of the western part of the state.”
The sedimentary basin is lower in the Red River Valley, and it’s resources are mostly at surface level. In the West, the resources are mostly below ground, in different formations from which gas is produced, and that are being studied for salt caverns.
The stratigraphy that brought the state to where it is today, building the oil Legacy Fund, and driving the state economically, is the Bakken and Three Forks formations.
“We have been studying this and producing oil since 1951,” Neset said. “It wasn’t until the Bakken came along that put North Dakota on the map.”
The Bakken formation is made of upper Bakken shale, while the middle Bakken is either a silkstone sandstone or dolomite, similar to a concrete sidewalk. The lower Bakken is made up of lower Bakken shale. The Three Forks Formation is underneath the Bakken layers.
“For years, oil companies were unable to pull oil out of the middle Bakken formation,” Neset said.
When Neset first started working with the Bakken, some of the talks she went to people often questioned how they could have missed all this oil, Neset told the Williston Herald.
“We didn’t really miss it all those years technically. We knew that it was there. We just didn’t have the technology to get it out of the ground,” Neset said. “But along came horizontal drilling and fracture stimulation. And here we are, back, and we are developing Bakken formation.
“The Middle Bakken formation has little cracks and holes in the concrete type material structure, but not big enough or connected together to pull oil out naturally,” Neset added. “This is where fracking came in.”
One key point Reset often stresses in her educational talks is how the oil and gas industry protects our water from the inside of the wellbore. Geology also plays an important part in how the water system is protected. There are 2 miles between surface waters and where fracking is done in the Bakken and Three Forks.
“You cannot frack through 8,000 feet of rock. If we are going 2 miles down that is 10,000 feet and then we go 2 miles sideways. That’s another 10,000 feet,” Neset said. “You cannot frack up to the surface waters.”
There are five layers of protection:
9 ⅝’’ surface casting
Cement
7’’ productions casing
Cement
4.5 liner and frac string
30 -40 swell packers
Sliding sleeves
Change is a Bakken constant
“Today’s oil field is a new environment. This is not the old oilfield. It is a very technical oilfield,” Neset said. “The changes have been incredible.”
The work ahead of the energy industries is significant. The state has an estimated 351 billion tons of lignite. That is more than 800 years of electric generation from coal development at the present rate of 32 million tons per year. Imbedded in the coal are also rare earth elements.
“These earth elements are critical. Most importantly to national defense,” Neset said. “We have an obligation to help alert DMR and the IC people to develop these resources. It is a gift. It is a part of North Dakota, and we have an obligation to develop it safely. North Dakota has the rare earth elements to help the hybrid electric vehicle industry. ”
Researchers believe rare earth elements are in very high concentrations in coal in North Dakota, Nesest said. Work conducted by the NDGS and UND has identified coal seams in North Dakota with REE concentrations higher than any other coal deposits in the United States.
Another key element for North Dakota’s energy will be carbon dioxide storage from energy projects to put it into permanent sequestration.
“When you hear the term CCS, that’s carbon capture and storage. The term CCUS is carbon capture, utilization and storage,” Neset said. “There is up to 250 billion tons of storage resource potential in deep saline formations and 100 billion tons of storage in the Broom Creek and Deadwood.”
Land formations vary in diversity, which creates different opportunities. The Broom Creek, Red River and Deadwood are all unique land formations.
“What is special about these, They are extremely porous sandstones that have salt water in them, and this is what’s needed to capture and to store carbon dioxide permanently underground,” Neset said. “It’s an incredible resource that we have.”
Engineered salt caverns are not found, however, they are created. Researchers are trying to figure out if the embedded salt in North Dakota is conducive to salt solution mining.
“That would mean pumpling water down holes, mining the salt out and creating a cavern,” Neset said. “That cavern must have an overlying caverock and underlying confining bed in order to store that gas in the zone..”
Salt zone caverns already exist in Louisiana, and Alberta, Calgary, has a huge development of created salt caverns used for gas storage.
“UND is working on the process of geothermal development due to the significant amount of subsurface heat in the Williston basin,” Neset told the Williston Herald. “Geothermal is the process of bringing that heat to the surface and then circulating water through a well to run heat pumps.”
There are still Legacy wells to drill. There are 17 more formations outside the Bakken and Three Forks that companies this summer are drilling, Neset said. Legacy formations are formations that have been there all along, but the focus has been on the Bakken, with its proven resources and value.