The Department of the Interior said Monday it will resume federal lease sales while it appeals a ruling by a federal judge in Louisiana who granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration's moratorium on new oil and gas leases to 12 states including Montana.
North Dakota has a separate suit pending over suspended oil and gas leases, which seeks to force lease sales to restart in North Dakota.
Biden paused new oil and gas leases in January shortly after taking office, pending a review of the program, which Interior said it is continuing to work on.
“In complying with the district court’s mandate, Interior will continue to exercise the authority and discretion provided under the law to conduct leasing in a manner that takes into account the programs many deficiencies,” a statement from the Interior said. “Separately, Interior continues to review the program’s noted shortcomings, including completing a report. The Department will also undertake a programmatic analysis to address what changes in the Department’s programs may be necessary to meet the President’s targets of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and achieving a net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Interior’s announcement came amid mounting pressure on the agency to resume lease sales following the Louisiana District Court injunction against the moratorium. The same day of the Interior's announcement, energy industry trade groups filed suit in Louisiana to try to force lease sales to resume. North Dakota Petroleum Industry and Montana Petroleum Industry are both parties to that suit, which was led by the American Petroleum Institute.
“Congress has mandated quarterly mineral lease sales, but the Department of the Interior has failed to abide by that mandate,” MPA Executive Director Alan Olson said in a statement. “Potential federal leases tied up in this debacle can have the effect of stifling private and state mineral development as well. It is unfortunate that we must take this action to force the federal government to follow the law.”
API Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Paul Afonso, meanwhile, said the indefinite pause did not follow required procedures in addition to ignoring Congressional mandates.
“The law is clear: the department must hold lease sales and provide a justification for significant policy changes,” he said. “They have yet to meet these requirements in the eight months since instituting a federal leasing pause, which continues to create uncertainty for U.S. natural gas and oil producers.”
Afonso added that API will continue to work with the Biden administration on policies that support a lower-carbon future, while still providing the affordable reliable energy that the economy needs to recover.
Meanwhile, also on the same day, North Dakota’s Congressional delegation pressed Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau on the matter while he was visiting North Dakota.
“North Dakota has grown into a global energy powerhouse, supporting our nation’s energy independence while also providing good-paying jobs and a stronger economy,” Hoeven said. “The Biden Administration has taken us in the wrong direction on energy, including by issuing a moratorium on ili and gas leases, while at the same time, calling on OPEC to increase their oil production. It makes no sense to increase our reliance on less table pars of the world, when we should be harnessing our abundant energy resources here at home with better environmental stewardship. That’s exactly the case we’re making to Deputy Secretary Beaudreu, and I appreciate his willing ness to visit North Dakota and discuss these critical issues directly with our energy producers.”
In addition to pushing the Biden Administration to lift the moratorium on new oil and gas leases, Hoeven has also introduced legislation that would waive requirements for federal permits when less than 50 percent of subsurface minerals are owned or held in trust by the federal government and there is no federal surface land. A large number of North Dakota mineral rights are entangled with federal minerals, which forms the basis of the state's suit against Biden's moratorium.
Sen. Kevin Cramer was also vocal about the situation while Beaudreau visited the state.
“It is hard to watch the chaos unfold in the Middle East and think President Biden’s energy plan is a good idea,” Cramer said. “By undermining American energy production and shifting our reliance to foreign adversaries in volatile parts of the world, the President is putting our energy , economics and national security at risk.”
Cramer also said Biden’s call for OPEC to pump more oil while freezing domestic natural resources makes little sense.
"This backward logic enriches our adversaries and competitors, harms American workers, and increase emissions by boosting the production of dirtier energy," he said in a media release. "I thank Deputy Secretary Beaudreau for listening, and I hope we were able to arm him with the right information to help him steer the Administration’s energy policies in a direction that works for our state and the nation.”