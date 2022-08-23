Inflation Reduction Act includes carbon credits Montana, North Dakota need

The Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law includes some carbon credit sweeteners that both Montana and North Dakota, with their heavy coal production, can likely use to goose carbon capture projects in their states.
The bill as passed by Congress also includes direct federal payments for co-ops that decide to implement new energy technologies such as carbon dioxide capture, as well as energy storage, which could help electric co-ops in both states find a way forward for their coal plants in a future low-carbon world.
Co-ops have not always been given equal footing with for-profit utilities when it comes to tax credits for things like wind, solar, carbon capture, or other renewable energy projects, because they do not pay federal income taxes.
The IRA also includes a $9.7 billion grant and loan program that was designed specifically for electric co-ops that buy or build new clean energy systems, including carbon capture.
North Dakota’s flagship carbon dioxide capture project, called Project Tundra, is among potential beneficiaries of the carbon capture provisions in the IRA.
The project plans to capture 90 percent of carbon dioxide from power production at the Milton R. Young Station near Center, North Dakota.
Project Tundra will cost an estimated $1 billion. State officials have supported the project, hoping it will help extend the lifetime of its legacy coal power plants.
Energy Transfer completes sale of its Canada branch
Energy Transfer, the company that built the Dakota Access Pipeline, has sold its 51 percent interest in Energy Transfer Canada to a joint venture that includes Pembina Pipeline Corporation and global infrastructure funds managed by KKR.
A press release from Energy Transfer states that the capital from the sale will be used to deleverage its balance sheet, as well as to deploy capital within its U.S. footprint.
Energy Transfer is one of the largest pipeline companies in North America, and has assets in all of the major U.S. production basins. In the Bakken, its Dakota Access Pipeline has the capacity to carry more than half of the state’s production to Gulf Coast markets.
Enerplus announces more share repurchase moves
Add Enerplus to the list of companies that have decided the market is undervaluing them, making share repurchases a smart money move.
Enerplus is proposing to purchase, when market conditions make it advisable, up to 23,140,231 common shares, which is 10 percent of the public float for Enerplus as of Aug. 4.
“Enerplus believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares trades in a price range that does not adequately reflect their underlying value,” a media release from Enerplus states. “Accordingly, Enerplus has concluded that the repurchase of common shares for cancellation may represent an attractive investment that will increase the proportionate interest in the company of, and be advantageous to, all of the Company’s remaining shareholders.”
Enerplus said it will follow all applicable regulations related to limits on share repurchases per day. Subject to exceptions for block purchases, it plans to buy back no more than 25 percent (424,314 common shares) on any given day of average trading volume.
Enerplus has already repurchased an aggregate of 25,565,811 common shares at a weighted-average price of $11.14 in U.S. dollars per share from the open market.
Continental Resources was one of the first companies to begin a share repurchase program under Harold Hamm, who said energy markets in the nation are broken.
In early 2022, Continental expanded its share repurchase program by $500 million, for a total buyback of $1.5 billion, including $441 million already purchased.
Lawler now President and COO at Continental
Continental Resources has announced Doug Lawler is being promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.
"Since joining Continental in February, Doug has provided strong complementary leadership and is making a stellar impact on our already strong operations. Doug exemplifies our 'culture of the possible' daily with his positive, can-do approach that is among the best in the business. His extensive industry experience and capabilities will continue to play a key role in the success of our company," said Bill Berry, Chief Executive Officer.
Harold Hamm also praised the selection.
"Doug has seamlessly fit in with our culture and has demonstrated a strong support for the development of our team. He has a breadth of knowledge in all of our basins and is an exceptional leader in the way that he builds relationships and teams," said Harold Hamm, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Lawler has three decades of experience in the oil and gas industry.
"It's an honor to step into this role for such an incredible company, with a 55-year track record of industry leadership, innovation, and success. I am excited for the future of Continental and grateful to work with our talented employees and leadership team," he said.
U.S. 85 is now a Vision Zero project
U.S. Highway 85 from Watford City to Belfield has been selected by the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Vision Zero as the newest highway safety corridor project.
Drivers will notice additional signs signaling reduced speed, no-passing zones, and information about road conditions, as well as reminders to buckle up, drive sober and remain distraction free.
Pavement markings will also be more visible, especially in dark or wet conditions.
Drivers may also notice increased law enforcement presence, to remind them to remain under posted speed limits.
The 70-mile project is expected to be finished by October.
“Safety corridors are a tool that combines engineering, enforcement and education to help us reach the goal of zero fatalities on North Dakota roads,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “Safety corridors work towards reducing crashes, and also to serve as a reminder to drivers to always take personal responsibility when traveling.”
Vision Zero is a statewide effort that aims to completely eliminate fatal motor vehicle accidents on state roads.
Highway 85 has led North Dakota at times in traffic fatalities, particularly during the boom. The highway is used by 4,200 vehicles per day, according to recent state traffic counts.
Efforts to obtain federal funding to expand the two-lane stretch to four lanes have faced an uphill battle.
Cal Klewin, with the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway, is among advocates of making the system four lanes. He has compiled statistics showing that the route is carrying most of the state’s oversized and overweight permits.
“That pretty much tells what the need is to have this in a four-lane system,” he said. “We will continue to push forward and do whatever we can to complete the project. It is a high priority corridor on the national highway system and it is a very high priority in North Dakota as far as our transportation system.”