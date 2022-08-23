Quantcast
Inflation Reduction Act includes carbon credits Montana, North Dakota need

Milton R. Young station by night, project tundra

The Milton R. Young Station by night.

 Provided

The Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law includes some carbon credit sweeteners that both Montana and North Dakota, with their heavy coal production, can likely use to goose carbon capture projects in their states.

The bill as passed by Congress also includes direct federal payments for co-ops that decide to implement new energy technologies such as carbon dioxide capture, as well as energy storage, which could help electric co-ops in both states find a way forward for their coal plants in a future low-carbon world.

