A joint industry coalition that includes the American Petroleum Institute and several others in the energy sector has filed an emergency motion with the Ninth Circuit of Appeals requesting a stay pending appeal of a Keystone XL decision that invalidates Nationwide Permit No. 12.
In addition to API, the industry coalition includes the American Gas Association, Association of Oil Pipelines, Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, and the national Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
The motion follows a similar one filed by the federal government May 13 in response to a decision in the Ninth District Court of Montana that invalidated all of Keystone XL’s water permits. In his ruling, Judge Brian Morris said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cannot rely on project level reviews, nor delegate its duties under the Endangered Species Act to permittees. The water crossing requires upfront environmental study before it can receive permits.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers immediately filed an appeal in the case asking Morris to narrow his decision, but the judge refused to do so.
In a joint statement, the industry coalition said it is disappointed in the judge’s decision, which will arbitrarily disallow construction of new oil and gas pipelines, as well as many other infrastructure projects that were based on Nationwide Permit No. 12.
The Corps has been using a nationwide permitting system that is updated every five years for broad categories of development. Instead of individual permits, the agency ensures that proposals meet preset criteria, then adds site specific conditions as needed.
“As it currently stands, Judge Morris’ decision makes the fate of hundreds of energy infrastructure projects uncertain, and could jeopardize good-paying, middle class sustaining jobs around the country — as well as the energy that working families, businesses and first responders rely on every day, that will be critical to our country’s economic recovery,” the industry coalition said in a joint statement.
TC Energy, which is constructing Keystone XL, said the company remains committed to building the pipeline, and will continue construction activities that are already underway at the Montana-Canada border crossing. The ruling doesn’t directly affect any of that activity.
Keystone XL was proposed in 2008 to carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day to Nebraska. From there, it could access existing pipelines for shipment to the Gulf of Mexico.
The pipeline was twice rejected by the Obama administration, which cited the potential for worsening climate change, but the Trump administration invited the company to resubmit its application, and rapidly green-lighted it — to the ire of environmental groups who then took their fight with the pipeline to the courts.
Tribal leaders near the route have opposed the project as well, and have criticized the company for starting work during the pandemic.
The Alberta government, meanwhile, has provided $1.1 billion in funds to help jump-start work on Keystone XL, along with additional temporary credit of up to $4.4 billion. The pipeline is seen as key to opening up a bottleneck for crude in the Alberta region.