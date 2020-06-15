BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a brine spill occurring Sunday, June 14 at the Iverson 11-14H CTB central tank battery location, about 13 miles north of New Town, North Dakota.
BNN North Dakota, LLC reported Sunday that 800 barrels of brine were released due to a pipeline leak on location. At the time of reporting cleanup was underway and 400 barrels of brine had been recovered.
A North Dakota Oil and Gas inspector has been to location and will monitor the investigation and remediation