BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a release occurring Sunday, March 29 at the Hydro Clear SWD 1 saltwater disposal well, about eleven miles north of Watford City, North Dakota.
Missouri Basin Well Service, Inc reported Monday that 608 barrels of brine were released due to an equipment failure. Product was contained on-site and at the time of reporting all 608 barrels had been recovered.
A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup.