BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a release occurring Saturday, July 4 at the User 1-28 salt water disposal well, about seven miles northeast of Alexander, North Dakota.
Zavanna, LLC reported Monday that 250 barrels of brine and 3 barrels of oil were released due to an overflow on location. At the time of reporting 240 barrels of brine and 1 barrel of oil had been recovered. Product was contained on-site and cleanup is underway.
A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor additional cleanup.