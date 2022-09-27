Hydrogen Hub 2.0 — is there room for another?

North Dakota appears to have a second option for a hydrogen hub. The Clean Sustainable Energy authority has awarded $10 million for a front-end engineering and design study that will be led by the Energy and Environmental Research Center.
The total cost of the study is listed as $23.2 million, which will be backed by private sector companies TC Energy and MPLX. The latter is a master limited partnership formed by Marathon Petroleum Company with Black & Veatch, Wood Group, Sargent & Lundy, and ERM.
The study start date would be Nov. 1 of this year,, which puts completion date in 2024.
CSEA also awarded $4.185 million for Project Phoenix with Newlight Technologies, which wants to design bio-degradable plastic using methane as a feedstock and $1.099 million to Enerplus Corporation for geothermal power generation for oil and gas production.
These last three awards have now exhausted the funding CSEA had for projects to solve the coming energy challenges presented by the world’s shift to low-carbon fuels. North Dakota is trying to innovate a future for its considerable fossil fuel resources by finding ways to reduce or even eliminate its carbon intensity altogether.
“These projects are a great example of what can be accomplished when government partners with innovators rather than regulate their projects out of existence,” the NDIC said in a joint statement. "North Dakota is leading the way in solving our nation’s greatest energy challenges, and we look forward to working with the legislature during the upcoming session to ensure that the vital work of the CSEA can continue well into the future.”
CSEA has had three grant rounds in all, totaling $250 million in loans, $20 million in hydrogen grants that came from federal funding, and $24.3 in state grants.
More about Liberty
Based on the application materials, the Liberty H2 Hub is being seen as a contender for that $8 billion in funding that the U.S. Department of Energy has been dangling nationally for the creation of at least four regional hydrogen production hubs.
But it’s not necessarily being seen as in direct competition with North Dakota’s other proposed hydrogen hub with Bakken Energy, which has proposed converting the Dakota Gasification plant near Beulah into a hydrogen hub within the next five years.
Bakken Energy officials told the Williston Herald in previous interviews that thanks to existing equipment at the plant, affordable and nearly carbon-free hydrogen can be produced there.
Kathy Neset, a member of the CSEA committee, told the Williston Herald that this second hydrogen hub is seen as complementary to Bakken Energy’s proposal.
“The Bakken Energy hydrogen hub is still in the works,” she said. “This second option is in addition. The thoughts of the CSEA was that all of this makes ND stronger for consideration into the federal hydrogen hub funding/grant that will be determined in the near future. These two entities would be complimentary to each other and strengthen our position for North Dakota int he world of hydrogen, and attractiveness for federal grant funding.”
Liberty’s hydrogen hub application says the FEED study will help the company make a decision on financial investment, and that it is being conducted in partnership with the North Dakota Industrial Commission.
“The proposed project will provide the information needed for the project team to invest in commercial deployment of clean H2 energy that can diversify North Dakota’s economy, leverage existing energy resources, create sustainable jobs and reduce the environmental footprint of energy production and use in the region and beyond,” the application abstract reads. “The project will also include the design of novel, first-of-a-kind integration of technologies, creating an optimized process that reduces cost and carbon intensity compared to the typical deployment of individual technologies.”
In addition to the study, the project will also be designing a novel, first-of-kind integration of commercial technologies, helping to develop an optimized process that balances costs and carbon intensity. A final report that can be shared with the public will be part of the final product produced by EERC.
About the companies involved
Marathon is already a well-known Bakken operator, with a renewable diesel facility in Dickinson, as well as other facilities across the nation. TC Energy is well known for its involvement in Keystone XL, but it also has the Northern Border Pipeline, which presently takes North Dakota’s abundant natural gas to market.
Northern Border, however, is running out of room, even as the Bakken is producing more gas than ever. Existing TC Energy assets would help lower the cost and increase speed of hydrogen delivery, the Liberty Hub application states.
Wood Group, Black & Veatch, Sargent & Lundy, and ERM, meanwhile, are recognize leaders in their fields, with engineering and design and consulting services across a wide array of technical and geographical areas.
Liberty’s hub would be an investment of more than $500 million in North Dakota’s. Hydrogen future, the application estimates, and would create more than 600 direct full-time jobs during its construction. It would also create 50 to 100 direct full-time jobs for long-term operation.
The hub is estimated to reduce 700,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, and would produce millions in local tax revenue over the lifespan of the hub. It could also help spur an economic ripple effect in the tens of millions of dollars.
EERC has already done several FEED studies in the carbon reduction space, including the system for Coal Creek Station, the retrofit of the Milton R. Young Station, and the CCS system for Red Trail energy.