Hydrogen Hub 2.0 — is there room for another?

North Dakota appears to have a second option for a hydrogen hub. The Clean Sustainable Energy authority has awarded $10 million for a front-end engineering and design study that will be led by the Energy and Environmental Research Center.

The total cost of the study is listed as $23.2 million, which will be backed by private sector companies TC Energy and MPLX. The latter is a master limited partnership formed by Marathon Petroleum Company with Black & Veatch, Wood Group, Sargent & Lundy, and ERM.

