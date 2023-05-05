Quantcast
Hoeven helps introduce comprehensive permitting reform legislation

WASHINGTON — Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), joined Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), ranking member of the ENR Committee, in introducing the Spur Permitting of Underdeveloped Resources (SPUR) Act.

This legislation would make key reforms and provide regulatory relief to increase domestic energy and mineral development, ensure federal lands remain open to productive uses and streamline permitting of energy infrastructure. The SPUR Act includes three permitting reform priorities led by Hoeven:

An error occurred