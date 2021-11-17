Hess is offering $50,000 in scholarships to high school seniors in North Dakota, chosen from students exhibiting at the North Dakota State Fair, members of youth development organizations like 4H and FFA, or students pursuing secondary education or training related to the oil and gas industry.
Eight scholarships will be given. There are three $10,000 scholarships and five $2,000 scholarships. The remaining $10,000 is available for club grants.
The deadline for clubs and chapter grants is Feb. 1, 2022 and, for scholarship applications, March 15, 2022. For an application, visit online at www.ndstatefairfoundation.com/scholarships/.
Hess’ commitment continues a partnership with the North Dakota State Fair Foundation that has been an important element in motivating youths.
“4-H and FFA are incredible programs that foster leadership, lifeskill, and work ethic,” North Dakota State Fair Foundation President Todd Berning said. “The North Dakota state Fair is a pinnacle for these programs, bringing together our state’s youth to compete and showcase what they have learned. This is a great partnership, and we know the Hess Scholarships will provide tremendous opportunity for these kids.”
Hess General Manager for North Dakota Brent Lohnes said the North Dakota State Fair Foundation partnership aligns well with Hess’ own mission.
“(Our) mission is to be the most trusted energy partner wherever we operate and to make a positive impact in the communities where we live and work,” he said. “These scholarships are part of Hess’ long-standing commitment to education. We are excited to continue investing in the youth of North Dakota with this program.”
Hess earns ranking on Dow Jones Sustainability Index
For the 12th consecutive year, Hess has again made the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America. Only three oil and gas companies were included in the North America Index for outstanding performance across economic, environmental, and social governance factors, or ESG.
The Transition Pathway Initiative, meanwhile, which examined 190 energy companies for their progress in moving to a low-carbon economy, rated Hess at the top, Level 4 status — the highest level awarded for companies that have taken significant steps to mitigating climate-change risks.
Hess has posted its Sustainability Report online at www.hess.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports.
DEQ offers clean diesel grants
North Dakota’s Clean Diesel Grant Program is now accepting application for the fiscal 2021 year.
The program is offering $337,000 in awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency open to schools, cities, counties and other government agencies to replace larger, diesel-powered vehicles with newer vehicles that are diesel-powered, zero-emission, hybrid, or alternatively fueled.
Applications are online at https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/News.aspx. They are due Nov. 30. Mail them to Division of Air Quality, 2401 Normandy Street, Bismarck ND 58503-1324 or email to airquality@nd.gov.
The EPA’s grant program was established under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of the Energy Policy Act of 2010. North Dakota has so far replaced 102 older vehicles using this funding source, reducing emissions by 200 tons over the lifetime of the vehicles.
Cramer presents at Basin Electric Annual meeting
Sen. Kevin Cramer highlighted carbon capture technology, greenhouse gas emission regulations, and other legislation he’s working on during Basin Electric’s recent annual meeting.
“North Dakota is leading the way in the development of clean, reliable energy by investing and applying carbon capture technologies to lignite, oil, and ethanol facilities. The Biden Administration has put a target on coal country and domestic energy production, when we are part of the solution. Basin Electric has been a wonderful partner in expanding access to affordable, reliable, and responsible energy and I look forward to continuing our work together,” Cramer said.
Cramer has been a cosponsor on several pieces of legislation supporting 45Q tax credits, which could help a diverse range of carbon capture efforts, including Project Tundra. Among legislation Cramer has helped co-sponsor or write is the Coordinated Action to Capture Harmful Emissions Act and the Carbon Capture Utilization nd Storage Tax Credit Amendments Act.
Cramer said he will continue to work to keep 45! tax credits available, to ensure they can be used to their fullest potential.
Meetings & Reports
Bully Pulpit Townhall, Nov. 23, with Brian Moynihan at NDSU. Will be live-streamed via the Senator’s YouTube Channel as well.
EPA public hearing on methane reduction, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Nov. 30 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Dec. 1. Register online at https://www.epa.gov/controlling-air-pollution-oil-and-natural-gas-industry/public-hearing-epas-proposal-reduce-methane. Comments also be accepted in writing through Jan. 14. Visit https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2021-11/epas-2021-oil-and-gas-proposal.-how-to-comment.pdf .