Hess Corporation has 50 years worth of inventory in the Bakken, and the play continues to be touted as a key element of the company’s forward-thinking plans in investor calls.
“It’s about investing in the best rocks for the best returns,” Hess CEO John B. Hess said during the recent Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Energy Conference. “Our robust inventory of high-return drilling locations in the Bakken has this ability to deliver a high return resource growth is unparalleled. And that’s really what’s the unique value proposition, and it compounds each year.”
Hess is planning to steadily raise its Bakken production to 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day over the next several years, which will further drive down costs in the play. If prices hold firm, the company will also consider adding a fourth rig at the end of 2022 in the Bakken, though Hess added that they will not go any higher than that on rigs in the play.
With its locations in Malaysia, the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and the soon-to-be site in Guyana, all of the companies major assets will soon be free cash flow positive, and that will mean even better shareholder benefits.
“We forecast that our cash unit costs will decline by 25 percent versus this year, to abut $9 per BOE, and that our portfolio will achieve a Brent break-even price of approximately $45 per barrel,” Hess said. “We will deliver industry leading cash flow growth between 2021 and 2026. Our cash flow is forecast to increase by 25 percent annually, more than two times as fast as our production growth, at price of $65 per barrel Brent. This cash flow grows to result in annual free cash flow increasing to approximately $3 billion by 2026.”
If oil prices are just $10 higher per barrel, that $3 billion spread becomes $4 billion per year.
A majority of that free cash flow will be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and opportunistic share repurchases, Hess promised. The free cash flow will also allow the company to prepay the remaining $500 million term loan, after which the company expects to further increase its regular dividend.
Hess is not worried that ESG and climate change mean the company’s productive life will be shortened. The International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook looks at several scenarios based on stated policies, announced pledges, sustainable developments and net zero goals.
“Under all these scenarios, oil and gas will be needed for at least the next 20 years,” Hess said.
The report also shows industry will need to invest more, not less, in new oil and gas project than the world currently is, even under a net zero scenario.
“The world will need to invest greater than $400 billion each year for the next 10 years to grow supply to meet global oil and gas demand,” Hess said. “Last year, global oil and gas investment was $300 billion. This year it’s estimated to be $330 billion — well short of what is required.”
Having a low-cost supply of oil and gas wins in any of the scenarios the IEA examined, and Hess is positioning itself to thrive in a low-carbon world.
“The energy transition will take a long time, cost a lot of money and require major technological breakthroughs in the future,” Hess said. “While we must have policies to encourage renewable energy to battle climate change, oil and gas will still be needed for many decades to come and will continue to be fundamental to world economic growth and human prosperity.”
Hess also recognized climate change as the greatest scientific challenge of the 21st century, and said the company supports global ambitions to reach net zero by 2050. Hess has already been taking steps to get its company where it should be.
“In 2020, we significantly surpassed our five-year targets for scope one and scope two greenhouse gas emissions intensity from our operated assets, reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity and flaring intensity by approximately 46 and 59 percent respectively, versus 2014,” Hess said. “Our new five-year targets for 2025 are to reduce operated scope one and two greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 44 percent and methane emissions intensity by 52 percent versus 2017.”
In 2021, the company also added continued Bakken flaring reduction as one of their performance metrics in the annual incentive plan. And the company continues to invest in technology and scientific advances.