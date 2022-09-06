Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Hess adds fourth rig in Bakken, but won't add more even if price goes up

  • Comments
hess logo
provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Hess is back on track in the Bakken, and has added a fourth drilling rig to its program, with an eye toward a steady growth to a long-term 200,000 barrels per day plateau.

That plateau “optimizes” efficiencies in the Bakken, company officials said during their most recent earnings call. It’s basically the level that tops up Hess Corporation’s Bakken infrastructure and keeps the takeaway tank full.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK