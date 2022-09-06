Hess adds fourth rig in Bakken, but won't add more even if price goes up

Hess is back on track in the Bakken, and has added a fourth drilling rig to its program, with an eye toward a steady growth to a long-term 200,000 barrels per day plateau.
That plateau “optimizes” efficiencies in the Bakken, company officials said during their most recent earnings call. It’s basically the level that tops up Hess Corporation’s Bakken infrastructure and keeps the takeaway tank full.
At $60 WTI, 200,000 barrels per day of Bakken production produces $1 billion in free cash flow, XXGreg HillXX said.
“Obviously at the current price, that is much higher,” he added. “So it becomes this massive cash annuity, you know for the portfolio, that 200,000 barrels a day.”
The ramp-up to 200,000 will not happen all at once.
“We expect that third quarter (production) to be up 10 percent, the fourth quarter to be up 10 percent from that, and then you really see the fourth rig start to kick in, because we’ll start completing wells from that fourth rig in 2023,” Hill said. “So that’s why we’re saying we’ll have this steady increase trajectory to 200,000 barrels a day, which we expect to hit in 2024. It should be a smooth ramp from here.”
Bakken net production averaged around 155,000 for the first two quarters of the year, just slightly less than expected due to the back-to-back blizzards in April.
Guidance on well completion costs, meanwhile, has increased by $100,000, to $6.3 million per well for 2022.
“While we believe the industry is experiencing overall inflation of between 15 to 20 percent, our fun year drilling and completion costs are forecast to increase by about 8.5 percent year over year,” Hill said.
Hess drilled 20 wells and brought 19 new ones online in the second water. For the third, they pan to drill 25 wells and bring 20 online. By year end, the company plans to drill 95 wells, and bring 80 to 85 of them online.
The Bakken is Hess’ largest operated asset. They are not the largest producer or largest asset holder, but they have an industry-leading position in the nation’s No. 3 shale play with 460,000 net acres in what are considered core assets.
Proceeds from the Bakken are helping drive exploration in Guyana and the Gulf of Mexico, but are also essential to the company’s plans to return 75 percent of free cash flow to shareholders.
Like several other large exploration and production companies, Hess commenced a share repurchase program in the second quarter. It has already repurchased 1.8 million shares of common stock for $190 million under the existing $650 million authorized by the board.
Hess has based its guidance on a conservative $60 per barrel WTI. But higher prices won’t likely add any more rigs to the Bakken.
“The infrastructure is already there, so the incremental returns are very high for those Bakken wells,” Hill said. “With the portfolio we have, we’ll hold that four rigs and be able to hold that plateau at about 200,000 barrels a day for almost a decade.”
Hess is also not interested in making any acquisitions right now, preferring instead to invest in the existing portfolio.
“We don’t need M&A to grow the returns of our business,” XXCEO John HessXX said. “And quite frankly, most of the stuff that we’ve seen would erode returns.”
Inflation and recession are both words that Hess officials were mindful of in developing the company’s game plan, but neither of those things are likely to change the program in the Bakken.
“We’re going to have the four rigs we’re doing there,” XXJohn RileyXX said. “We want to optimize our infrastructure up there, lower our cash cost, and it’s the best return way to develop the Bakken so there won’t be any change there.”
Hess will continue to monitor inflation, and provide updates on where that actually ends up in the budget.
As far as recession risks go, Hess Corporation sees the market getting tighter between now and the end of 2022, but plans to stress test the budget for next year, and will definitely include a recession scenario.
Even in a recession, though, Hess Corporation sees tight supply driving prices.
“We expect global oil demand to increase by 1 million to 1.5 million barrels per day as a result of China’s economy reopening after COVID lockdowns and increasing air travel,” John Hess said during his prepared remarks. “In terms of global oil supply, while shale producers have enabled the U.s. to grow oil production by about one million barrels per day over the last year, there is very little spare capacity left in the world. With demand growing, supply lagging, and the potential for further sanctions on Russian oil exports, we expect a tight global oil market to get even tighter over the balance of the year.”