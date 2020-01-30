Additional information has come to light about two enforcement actions against two companies that had oil spills in Williams County that the state says weren’t properly cleaned up.
The Henry Hill Oil Company has agreed to pay investigation costs of $2,136.19 related to 20 violations, as well as a civil fine of $1.011 million, in what is one of the state’s largest fines to date, and the largest reached in a consent agreement.
The Black Hills Trucking company, a subsidiary of True Companies, paid a $950,000 fine in 2014 related to a dumping incident by one of its drivers.
In the consent agreement, Henry Hill Oil Services concedes it did not properly test blowout prevention equipment at the Ellis Federal #1-5 SWD well site and that it allowed a spill of about 250 barrels of produced water or brine that occurred in August of last year to pool on the ground without immediately containing and cleaning it up.
The company also admitted it did not report the blowout that happened on Aug. 25 in the required timeframe, and that it did not use a qualified third-party inspector for installation of several of its gathering lines in 2019.
The state has suspended $290,396 in fines, as an incentive for the company to provide the North Dakota Industrial Commission with a complete report of the Aug. 25 blowout and any subsequent cleanup efforts.
The well was plugged this winter, according to Katie Haarsager, spokeswoman for the Division of Oil and Gas, and must be reclaimed by June 1.
The company has already paid the civil penalty, Haarsager said, and has agreed to several conditions as part of the consent agreement.
These include:
• The company will reclaim the Ellis Federal #1-5 SWD well site, access road, and other associated facilities by June 1.
• It will provide 48-hour notice before any construction or integrity tests for any underground gathering pipelines.
• It will provide several related reports, including daily reports by third-party inspectors on a weekly basis, and data-logged information on all fuses for past and future projects using poly pipe.
• The company must not have any similar violations for the next three years.
If it violates any of these terms, it would be required to pay the suspended portion of the fine, according to the terms of the agreement. Samson Oil and Gas USA, meanwhile, is negotiating a settlement with the state for 39 violations, including several counts related to a 250-barrel crude oil spill the Division of Oil and gas said occurred at the company’s Kermit 1-13H well on or before Aug. 1, 2019, that was not properly contained or cleaned up.
The state also says Samson Oil and Gas has abandoned four wells in Williams and 16 in McKenzie County, and has not posted a $180,000 bond for each of the wells as ordered.
The bond was required to cover the costs to plug and reclaim the wells. Fines will be determined as the enforcement action and negotiations proceed, Haarsager said.