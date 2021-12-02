Agriculture and industry will converge during the Northern Hemp Summit, Dec. 13-14 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fargo.
Organized by the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI), Northern Crops Institute, North Dakota Department of Agriculture, and North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension, the summit will feature regional and national experts in hemp production, processing, marketing, and policy. An exhibit hall will be open both days of the summit.
“Interest and activity in hemp continues in the northern plains three years after being deregulated by the 2018 Farm Bill,” says David Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioproducts and bioenergy economics specialist. “This includes hemp oil, fiber and cannabidiol (CBD), all of which will be discussed at the summit.”
The Northern Hemp Summit will provide those interested in hemp an opportunity to learn about the crop, its uses, legal and financial considerations, current hemp market conditions, and state and federal policy.
“Northern plains farmers have a long tradition of successfully growing new crops,” says Ripplinger. “The Northern Hemp Summit will provide an opportunity for farmers, lenders and others interested in hemp to quickly get up to speed and be ready for the 2022 growing season.”