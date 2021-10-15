Williams County’s newest operator is going to “go gangbusters” with 3-mile laterals and develop parts of the Williston Basin that have not yet been developed, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told a crowd of regional officials during the annual Western Dakota Energy Association’s annual conference in Williston this week.
“We’re looking at about a 20 percent increase in rig count,” Helms said. “And hopefully we will be able to get the workforce in North Dakota to make all these things happen.”
Three-mile laterals also feature prominently in plans for nearby McKenzie County, Helms added, as well as flare mitigation strategies, where the state’s top oil and gas regulator expects a 50 percent increase in drilling and completion activity, based on his conversation with operators.
Three-mile laterals and enhanced oil recovery are some of the innovations producers have come up with that are making Bakken wells more and more economic, Helms said, and several pilot projects are planned in both Williams and McKenzie County to continue that innovation.
North Dakota’s oil and gas production as a whole, meanwhile, was up 2.8 percent, according to Helms most recent monthly oil and gas report, at 1.107 million barrels of crude oil per day and 2.96 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Gas capture, meanwhile, increased from 91 to 92 percent.
Those production figures are 1 percent more than what is in the state’s revenue forecast, Helms said. With oil prices 54 percent above revenue forecasts, that puts the state’s budget on track to be 20 to 30 percent above forecast.
North Dakota remains in third place in the nation, behind New Mexico, for production, which posted 1.2 million barrels of crude oil production per day.
Rig counts in North Dakota have broken 30, Helms said, and there are 10 frack crews in the field, which is in balance to drill and complete about 60 wells per month. Helms said he expects that rig counts in North Dakota will continue to increase, though he doesn’t expect the state’s count to reach New Mexico’s 86.
The good news there, Helms said, is that a new well in the Permian is so far only yielding half as much production as a new well in the Bakken. Helms believes that statistic should drive more capital back to the Bakken, particularly given $80 oil prices.
Whether prices stay at $80, however, depends a lot on what OPEC plus decides to do. In October, the cartel did vote to stick with the planned 400,000 barrel per day increase in production. But the cartel is sitting on a 5 million barrel surplus. American shale developers, meanwhile, are planning a surge in capital spending for 2022. That could prompt OPEC to ramp up production again, potentially giving American oil companies another wallop.
Gas prices, meanwhile, are surging and that’s helping drive much-needed capital investments in infrastructure to handle the product. North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Krinstad said the state really needs that investment to prevent future curtailment of oil production.
He estimates the state is two to four years out from hitting the ceiling on current gas capture capacity, in slides he presented during the WDEA conference.
Gas capture in the state was 92 percent in for August, and the current capacity is around 4.1 billion cubic feet per day. But his growth charts show 1.1 billion more cubic feet of gas per day likely to come out of the Bakken as drilling moves forward.
Kringstad believes the state needs around five more gas plants with 250 million cubic feet per day processing capacity to avoid curtailing its oil production, given estimated gas to oil ratios he expects to see from Bakken wells.