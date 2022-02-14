A substantial number of the Bakken’s top oil and gas producers now see the nation’s No. 3 oil producer as a “mature play,” North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms told reporters in a media conference call on Monday, Feb. 14.
“The Bakken has been rebranded, whether we wanted it to be or not, as mature,” Helms said. “And so you know, we all face that day when our friends and our significant other calls us mature. And for some of us that’s a good thing, and in other ways not a good thing.”
Helms spent last week in Houston talking to 10 or so of the Bakken’s top 25 operators in Houston about the Bakken and their upcoming plans.
“The growth opportunities are considered to be in the Permian,” Helms said. “The Bakken and Eagle Ford are now considered mature. So we’re looking at very low rates of growth. Some companies will be just holding their production flat.”
Helms said he was also told that the Bakken has become a “real cash cow” and that it still has very good economics.
“Those are positives,” Helms said. “But they’re not reinvesting all of that revenue back in as Capex.”
That means flat production is the likely reality for the Bakken for the foreseeable future, Helms said,
North Dakota posted 1.138 million barrels of oil production per day for December, a 2 percent drop from November’s 1.159 million barrels per day.
Prices however, were well above forecast, which puts the figures for the overall revenue forecast well ahead of what had been predicted.
Gas production, meanwhile, dropped 3 percent from 3.074 billion cubic feet per day to 2.99 billion cubic feet per day, with a statewide gas capture average of 93 percent.
Helms said with the exception of two companies, he’s being told to expect no more than 1 percent growth, or even, in some cases, flat production.
That’s going to be true, Helms added, regardless of $90 or even $100 oil.
“One would have expected activity to really pick up with those kind of oil prices,” Helms said. “But with the rebranding of us as mature, that’s not the plan. (The plan is) to actually be very disciplined and to offer investors a good return on investment and to capture that cash flow and probably invest in the Permian, which is still in a growth mode.”
Most of the companies Helms talked to are now at a sage where they have a 10-year inventory of drilling locations, One company had a 15-year inventory. That, too, is in keeping with a “mature” basin, Helms said.
The characterization of the Bakken puts new pressure on cracking the enhanced oil recovery code in the Bakken, Helms acknowledged.
“People feel pretty relaxed about that,” Helms said. “They think that’s far enough out that they’re not like really super excited about it, but they’re all working on technology improvements to make that happen. They all recognize that 80 to 85 percent of the oil is still going to remain in the rock at the end of that 15-year window. So that’s an enormous target. But because it’s far enough out, there’s not a huge amount of excitement and money going that way right now.”
North Dakota has two enhanced oil recovery tests going on right now, and another one is on the upcoming NDIC docket for consideration. Other companies have enhanced oil recovery tests running in the Eagle Ford or Permian that they hope will be generally applicable to the Bakken.
“It’s a very important piece of everything that we’re doing,” Helms said. “And we’ll continue to push them on, but they’re cautiously optimistic. I think that’s the best way to describe it.”
Meanwhile, the state’s labor crunch is continuing to take the top off of its recovery, with companies struggling to bring in workers for additional rigs. Rig counts have been hovering around 32 and 33 for the last several months.
Helms told a story about an operator who had to try three times over three months to hire an additional rig crew to add a rig to its program.
“The first time, they hired, they put people out, and people took jobs, but didn’t even show up to be trained,” Helms said.
The second time, people showed up for the jobs, but it was a particularly cold week in December, and those workers didn’t stay.
Finally, the third time around, the company was able to get a 60-man crew for an additional rig.
A different operator, trying to do the same thing, ultimately didn’t get it’s next rig crew until another operator backed off a rig.
“It’s just that hard to get workers,” Helms said. “And so the expectation has changed from adding, you know, maybe a dozen rigs over the next year to hoping to add seven. Again, that’s a reflection of a mature basin and with, you know, slow growth, if at all, pretty much flat production.”
Gas, however, is a likely exception Helms added.
“Everyone does agree that gas production can grow, even with flat oil production,” Helms said. “Gas production is going to continue to grow. They’re all seeing it in their gas-oil ratios and in their test wells.”
The labor crunch comes with another potentially flattening force, and that is the ESG pressure to eliminate flaring. Most of the companies Helms talked to want gas capture to be in the high 90s, well above state requirements.
“(There’s) a great deal of interest in how we’re going to manage flare mitigation, and also the build-out of our natural gas infrastructure,” Helms said.