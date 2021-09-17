North Dakota has lost its spot as the No. 2 oil producer, and it’s not likely to regain it any time soon, North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms acknowledged during his monthly oil production report.
But the state’s top oil and gas regulator said he is. not “too bummed” about that, considering all the great carbon capture and sequestration or utilization projects on its horizon.
Nothing that the state’s — and the nation’s — first Class VI carbon capture and sequestration project is set to be operational by first quarter of next year, Helms said the future is still bright for the state’s oil and gas sector.
“And, like I said, we’ll get 17 more lining up behind it,” he said. “That’s going to be a big part of our business, and we truly believe that once we get the carbon dioxide here for storage, it’s also going to make a lot of it available for enhanced oil recovery.”
Those projects are also going to open the doors wide for projects like the production of clean blue hydrogen at the Synfuels Plant in Beulah, which would create a viable outlet for the state’s natural gas even in a low-carbon world.
Those projects are likely to create an industrial boom in southeastern and central North Dakota, Helms said.
“We’re going to create a lot of jobs,” Helms said. “We’re going to create a lot of wealth for pore space owners.”
North Dakota’s energy and agriculture are 75 percent of the state’s GDP, Helms added.
“We’re going to continue to grow oil and gas production in the state,” he said. “And we’re going to find ways to do value-added with all that stuff.”
North Dakota reported crude oil production of 1.078 million barrels a day for July, a 5 percent drop. Gas production, meanwhile, dropped 4 percent to XX.
That’s about 46,000 barrels per day less than New Mexico posted. That difference might go down a little bit once all adjustments are in, but Helms said it’s not likely to change either way by that much, and with the Permian running 55 more drilling rigs right now than Bakken operators, this is not a trend that is likely to reverse any time soon.
The production drop is around 2 percent lower than the projected figures used for the state’s revenue estimates, but prices for crude oil are 34 percent above revenue forecast. That should leave the state well-positioned in terms of its budget.
Helms said he will be visiting with oil and gas executives at the upcoming North Dakota Petroleum Council to better understand their plans for next year, and he remains hopeful that activity will pick up as expected in 2022.
“I really kind of think you’re seeing it with one of our leading companies,” he added. “Continental Resources has nine rigs running. So a this of our rig fleet, and they tend to lead the pack in North Dakota. So I’m very hopeful that the next year would be a very different year.”
Completions, Helms added, hit 53, which is right in line with the revenue forecast. Wells waiting on completion, meanwhile, have dropped significantly, and Helms said he expects that trend to continue through the end of the year.
“We have one company that has more than 20 percent is waiting on completion wells and they are bringing in a. Frack crew this month and planning to add two more before the end of the year,” Helms said. “So they haven’t added, they haven’t brought in a drilling rig. They say that’s anticipated next year. But they’re going to hire frack crews and get after their DUC wells. So apparently we’re seeing some breakthrough in terms of workforce and the ability to put people to work.”
Unemployment in the patch at the peak of the pandemic was 212 percent Helms noted. By June, that had dropped to 7 percent, and Friday, Sept. 17, it’s sitting at 5 percent.
“So we’ve got just about every able-bodied person back to work,” Helms said. “And guess what, we’re going down to start attracting new folks in as well.”
One down side, Helms acknowledged, is that the industry only captured 90 percent of its natural gas, flaring 1 percent more than the state’s target.
That was due in part to major plant outages for upgrades and for maintenance, Helms said, and there are a number of related force majors. For that reason, he doesn’t expect a lot in the way of production restrictions as a result of that.
Natural gas prices, meanwhile, are up around $5 based on Henry Hub pricing, and that’s been helping to attract new investment in gas capture and utilization.