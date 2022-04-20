North Dakota’s blizzard has probably dropped production around 25 percent for the month of April, the state’s top oil and gas regulator said during the monthly oil production report.
That will undoubtedly take the state’s production below 1 million barrels per day for at least a two to three-week period, and more snow is on the way.
“I think the average for April likely will recover to a million barrels a day or slightly above, but it’s going to be a bad month,” North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms said.
The blizzard means it’s impossible to complete wells, deploy worker crews or rigs, and sometimes it’s impossible to actually move crude oil, which necessitates the automatic shutdown of wells to maintain safety and gas capture.
“I think it’s interesting that when this occurred in 2011, we had some very significant spills, because we had tanks overflow,” Helms added. “People hadn’t implemented automatic shutdowns or remote shutdown devices. Nowadays, in most case, we have that as a permit stipulation. If there’s any risk associated with the well pad at all, and so we saw very little, less than a handful of incidents with spills and I think only one that actually got off site during the entire blizzard. So we’ve come a long way in 10 years.”
Weather played a factor in February as well, and production did not grow in North Dakota for that month. The change was less than 500 barrels, Helms said, so essentially flat production month over month. January production was 1.088 million barrels per day, and February’s is 1.089 million per day.
That puts the state at 1 percent below the revenue forecast as far as production goes, but prices have more than made up that difference, Helms said.
Gas production for February, meanwhile, rose 1.5 percent month over month, landing at 2.871 billion cubic feet per day from 2.828 billion cubic feet per day in January.
The rig count, meanwhile has risen to 38, knocking on the door of 40, but, Helms said he was told during a recent trip to Denver that all but one of the state’s drilling rig operators has moved its “iron” to the Permian.
“So the rigs, the actual physical rigs, for the most part aren’t here any more,” he said. “That one operator has a significant inventory that they could deploy, getting us back out up into the 40s. However, they’re finding that they an only hire and train up a crew about every two months.”
Best case scenario, that rate means only adding six rigs in a year between now and mid 2023.
“So we’re not going to see rapid growth,” Helms said. “Everybody’s talking basically the same thing. Third quarter of this year, we’re gong to see some significant increase in activity, but we’re looking at 1 or 2 percent growth.”
As far as workforce, Helms said companies have already increased wages about $10 an hour on average, and are not finding that this has flipped the switch for regaining lost workers to the Bakken.
“They’ve gone back to super commuters for frack crews, meaning people who live someplace else and come to North Dakota for two weeks to work on a frack crew, which is not the most desirable thing,” Helms said.
That will take care of the short-term needs, Helms said.
Long term, companies are backing the idea of leveraging the Career and Technical Education Academies in Dickinson, Watford City and Williston to “grow” the state’s own workforce.
“We’re going to actually make an enormous effort to get juniors and seniors in high school to intern to get the training and have the capability then of going to work in the oilfield the day after they walk across the stage and get their diploma,” Helms said. “We’re going have to train our North Dakota youth to be our workforce. Which in the long ru is positive in every aspect, but it doesn’t satisfy the short-term requirements.”
One other trend Helms commented on as far as drilling goes is the disparity between privately funded and publicly funded companies.
“Our privately owned companies have actually gone back to their pre-pandemic drilling levels,” Helms said. “So they have fully recovered from the pandemic. The publicly traded companies have not. They’re operating at about half of where they ere pre-pandemic.”
Privately funded companies have more latitude to use some of the cash flow coming from extra high prices right now to reinvest in new wells, while publicly traded companies have had to focus on paying dividends, buying back stocks, and eliminating debts.