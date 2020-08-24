The U.S. District Court for the District Court of North Dakota has upheld a decision to allow the Helling Trust to pursue punitive damages for the 2015 blowout of a well owned by Oasis Petroleum near the White Earth River.
The roughly four-day blowout resulted in the release of nearly 1 million gallons of produced water, oil, and other fluids onto a roughly 850-acre tract of land situated in Mountrail County, according to court documents.
The decision is a marked departure from earlier decisions in the district, Judge Daniel L. Hovland acknowledged in his order upholding the decision of Judge Clare R. Hochhalter, the magistrate in the case.
North Dakota law sets a high bar for the pursuit of punitive damages. Parties seeking punitive damages must move to amend a complaint after the litigation starts, and then provide evidence of deliberate oppression, fraud, or actual malice.
Hochhalter acknowledged these factors in his ruling, but also noted that federal rules lay out the process for adding amendments, and, requires that amendments be “freely given when justice requires,” he wrote.
Hovland, meanwhile, acknowledged Hocchalter’s decision is a departure from earlier decisions in the district.
The Court does not lightly cast aside prior decisions in this district, but instead aims to conform to the binding precedent of the United States Supreme Court caselaw and ensure consistent application of the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure in federal district courts,” he wrote. “While the court understands its decision today may cause some litigants to choose the federal district court as its forum to commence an action in lieu of state court, the Court is also mindful that the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure were enacted to bring uniformity to the federal courts by ‘getting away from local rules.’”
North Dakota’s law will still provide the controlling standard when its comes to actually awarding punitive damages, Hovland added.
Attorney Josh Swanson, representing the Helling Trust, called it a landmark decision, and said it is a big win for landowners.
“The court itself recognized this is a sea change in cases involving punitive damages,” Swanson said. “All the different issues landowners deal with with oil companies, whether it is polluting on the land, really egregious conduct that happens again and again, it now makes it easier for the landowner to pursue a claim to deter these bad actors from such wrongful conduct in the future.”
According to state data, which Swanson filed in court, Oasis has had more than 400 spills in North Dakota since 2008, as well as a number of lawsuits and enforcement actions brought against it by the state.
It was also fined $25,000 for the blowout in 2015, which, Swanson said, he and the Helling Trust learned was actually the second release at that site.
“In January 2015, there was a spill there that they didn’t tell the landowners about,” Swanson said. “We didn’t learn of it until we went through the Industrial Commission records.”
Those records also revealed, Swanson said, that 160 of the 400 spills were caused by repeated equipment failures.
To me, if you have an operator where the equipment is failing that many times, you’d think they’d take action to keep that from happening over and over again,” Swanson added. “That is particularly concerning to me, as a born and raised North Dakotan, and understanding how sacred land is to farmers and ranchers.”
Swanson said the pattern of repeated violations and spills is why he sought punitive damages in the case.
“And ultimately, it’s why the Court is allowing us to bring a claim for punitive damages against Oasis to the jury, if this case is tried in December,” he said, adding. “This doesn’t mean we will get (punitive damages), but we can try. These are a fourth or fifth generation North Dakotans who have had this property in their land forever. Now we can attempt to hold this operator accountable, and that is something we are looking forward to doing.”