A public hearing is slated for March 6 in Williston on a proposed natural gas liquids pipeline slated to connect several processing plants in Williams County, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Oneok wants to build the 75-mile line to carry natural gas liquids from the Hess Tioga, XTO Nesson and Flatiron Springbrook plants to another pipeline and, ultimately, to markets farther south in the middle of the country and on the Gulf Coast, the company said in an application to the North Dakota Public Service Commission.
The plants process out various components of raw natural gas, such as ethane, propane and butane, which exist in liquid form under certain temperatures and pressures.
The proposed pipeline would transport up to 30,000 barrels per day, starting at the Hess plant in Tioga and running west through Williams County. It would end by connecting to the northern portion of Oneok's existing Bakken NGL Pipeline, company spokesman Brad Borror said. From there, the natural gas liquids could be carried south on either that pipeline or the Elk Creek line to market.
The company said in its application that it plans to use horizontal directional drilling to avoid disturbing waterways by placing the pipe underneath them, including at the Little Muddy River and Beaver Creek.
Oneok is calling the project the “Tioga Lateral Pipeline.” The pipe would be made of steel and follow existing infrastructure for 58% of its length. The company estimates the project will cost $100 million and anticipates completing construction by the end of 2020.
The hearing is slated for 9 a.m. March 6 at the Williston Public Works and Engineering Department, at 1121 5th St. E.