A new crude oil pipeline has been proposed in Epping to connect existing infrastructure, and the Public Service Commission has scheduled a hearing to consider the project at 9 a.m. Nov. 22 at Williston City Hall.
The public hearing is a chance for members of the public to contribute to the Public Service Commission’s official record for the project, which will be used to make a decision on whether to permit the project. In general, information received after the hearing is not part of the official record and, as such, cannot be used for a decision on the permit.
The 8-inch pipeline Hiland has proposed will be 2.9 miles long and will transport up to 62,800 barrels per day of crude oil from Hiland’s Epping station to existing pipeline infrastructure that will take the product to market. Since the proposed pipeline ties into existing infrastructure, no new above-ground facilities will be needed.
Although the pipeline can carry up to 62,800 barrels per day, the daily average is actually expected to be about 30,000 barrels per day, according to the application Hiland filed with the Public Service Commission. In that application, Hiland notes it would take 137 trucks per day to transport 30,000 barrels of oil.
The estimated cost of the proposed pipeline is $5.4 million, and Hiland hopes to begin its construction in the third quarter of this year. They anticipate it will take three months to build the pipeline, excluding any delays due to weather.
The completed pipeline will be hydrostatically tested before being put into service to ensure its integrity. And the pipeline will comply with all state and federal laws governing its operation.
Restoration activities are to take place, once the pipeline is completed, during the closest available growing season. In this case, that would likely be the second quarter of 2022.
Topsoil will be removed and segregated during the construction phase, so that it may be returned to the upper soil horizon once the pipeline has been built. Disturbed areas will be regraded to original contours.
The proposed pipeline route was chosen after consultation with involved state and federal agencies.
The route does include some wetlands and waterbodies. The company proposes to use HDD to cross at least 5 feet below any wetlands or waterbodies. Construction mats will be used to prevent ruts and erosion control mats to prevent erosion. As such, no ground-disturbing activities are planned within any wetland or waterbody. They should not be affected.
The third-quarter construction should also avoid any negative effects on breeding birds.