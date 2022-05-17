Continental Resources is set for a public hearing on a 3.1 mile, 8-inch natural gas pipeline in Williams County. The $3.55 million Buddy Domindgo pipeline project will transport natural gas from an existing transmission line to an existing oil well, for an enhanced oil recovery pilot program.
The hearing is set for 9 a.m. June 6 at Williston City Hall in the John Kautzman Chamber Room, located at 22 E. Broadway in Williston.
Continental has asked for a waiver of procedures and time schedules to accelerate the project, as well as a waiver of the required corridor width.
The project will be taking natural gas from the East MonDak WBI Energy Transmission Line to Continental’s Buddy Domindgo Well Pad. The natural gas will be compressed and injected downhole into the existing well, to test the feasibility of this method for prolonging the well’s production life.
Enhanced oil recovery has become increasingly important to in the Bakken, which has been deemed a mature play by most of its top producers. The current technology will leave 80 to 85 percent of the oil tied up in shale rocks behind, North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms has said in past monthly oil production reports — an enormous target, that makes even a 1 to 2 percent gain in oil recovery highly economic.
Continental won’t be installing aboveground facilities such as valves outside of existing facility boundaries.
Continental has already acquired all of the rights of way needed for the project, and expects to take two months completing the project once it is permitted.
Restoration activities will take place during and following construction and commissioning of the project.
The route Continental chose was selected to avoid cultural and minimize impact to natural resources, and was the one most agreeable to landowners, Continental said in its application. The pipeline will also be horizontally bored under an abandoned railroad grade where there is a history of geological instability.