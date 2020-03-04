There is a hearing at 9 a.m. Friday for the ONEOK Bakken Pipeline at the Williston Public Works and Engineering Department, 1121 Fifth St. East.
The ONEOK Bakken Pipeline would carry an estimated 30,000 barrels per day of NGLs, which include ethane, propane, butanes, pentanes and natural gas, in Williams county. It is 75 miles long and 16 inches in diameter.
The project includes installation of four mainline block valves and will cost an estimated $100 million.
The pipeline will originate at the Hess Corporation’s Tioga Gas Processing Plant and end at ONEOK’s Stateline to Riverview NGL pipeline.
ONEOK announced the project in the spring of 2017 and targeted the fourth quarter of 2020 for completion of the line. The lateral provides NGL takeaway for an area that has had historically limited transportation options.