Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm was heard on Fox Business news last week talking about the possibility for $100 oil.
“Is it possible? Sure it’s possible,” Hamm said, particularly given restrictive policies the Biden administration has implemented such as banning oil and gas leasing on federal lands.
“If you don’t let go to where we can drill again, and a lot of companies have federal acreage, and our company has some as well,” Hamm said.”
The comments came as oil prices hit the mid-70s — levels not seen since fall of 2018. Oil prices were trading at $73.45 for WTI and $75.04 for brent crude, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.
The prices reflect rising demand balancing out an energy surplus that was caused by the twin effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which crushed world demand 30 percent, and a price war started mid-pandemic by Saudi Arabia and OPEC.
The Energy Information Administration reported last week that crude oil inventories fell by 7.4 million barrels the week ended June 11.
Hamm is not the only top oilfield executive predicting the possibility of triple-digit oil in the foreseeable future. Exxon’s Darren Woods, TotalEnergies Patrick Jean Pouyanne, Shell’s Ben Van Beurden are also predicting that continued restraints on global supplies could lead to triple digit prices for a barrel of oil.
Analysts have been divided on how likely $100 oil really is. Some, such as Goldman Sachs predicted it is very possible by year’s end given the lack of capital investments in new oil and gas production. That makes the world less able to respond to surges in demand, making higher prices more likely.
Others feel that there is enough downward pressure on oil production from changing habits, such as more remote work from home, and rising renewable supply to prevent that from happening, or at the least, prevent it from happening for very long.
EPA settles with Phoenix
Phoenix Petroleum has agreed to pay $50,000 for alleged Clean Water Act violations, including failure to comply with spill prevention, control and countermeasures at the AB Ericson 1-A Tank Battery in Divide County and the Arlo Moberg 3 Tank Battery in Williams County.
The fines will be deposited into the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, used by federal agencies to respond to discharges of oil and hazardous substances.
EPA inspected the facilities in question in 2015 and found an inadequate facility-wide SPCC plan, inadequate secondary containment measures for storage tanks, and other technical deficiencies at both tank batteries.
An SPCC plan is required by facilities with at least 1,230 gallons of oil near enough to reach waters of the United States. The facilities are close enough to affect White Earth Creek, which is a tributary to White Earth River.
"Adequate spill prevention plans include important requirements and measures that protect public health and the environment," said Suzanne Bohan, director of EPA Region 8’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. "EPA will ensure facilities like these tank batteries comply with the federal requirements that safeguard our communities and our rivers and streams.”
In January, Phoenix submitted a new plan, along with photographic evidence that all necessary technical corrections were made at both facilities.
Xcel to build gas plant in North Dakota
Minnesota-based Xcel Energy has dropped plans for an $800 million natural gas plant in Becker after criticism by environmental and clean energy groups. The company said it will build two smaller natural gas plants instead, one in North Dakota and one in southwestern Minnesota.
The two plants will be smaller, peaking plants. They won’t operate continuously as the Becker plant would have. They will also cost less than half what the Becker plant would have cost.
The large, 800-megawatt natural gas-fired plant in Becker was to have replaced three large coall plants operating there. Xcel said it will increase its wind and solar power capacity by 27 percent over the next decade, which is more than it had previously planned.
MSU gets bio-mining research
A Montana State University project that looks at micro-organisms that can extract useful metals from pyrite is the recipient of a $3.4 million grant from the Department of Energy’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, which was designed to engage communities and institutions that are often under-represented in federal research and development funding.
The MSU project was begun after researchers realized that microbial cells can extract iron and sulfur from pyrite, and convert the metals to enzymes key to bio-technology.
“These enzymes can pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and convert it to methane, or natural gas, which you can use to heat your home,” Associate Professor Eric Boyd said. “They can be used to pull nitrogen gas out of the atmosphere and convert it to ammonia, which a farmer can put on his field to improve productivity.”
Identifying how these microbes accomplish these tasks could help advance renewable energy and technology, Boyd suggested, especially if the microbes can liberate nickel and cobalt, both of which are critical elements in renewable energy technology.
Nickel is a common component of solar panels and cell phones while cobalt is common in magnets used to convert mechanical energy from wind turbines into electrical energy.
“We want to see investments in Montana, and this is the tip of the iceberg,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in a June 23 press conference announcing the funding. “I think [Dr. Boyd’s] work has really exciting implications. It’s a perfect example of how cutting-edge science helps tackle our nation’s biggest challenges.”