Continental Resources founding father Harold Hamm has put in a non-binding proposal to take Continental private, according to a media release from the company.
The letter, dated June 13, is signed by Hamm on behalf of himself, the Harold G. Hamm trust, and certain trusts established for the benefit of Hamm’s family members.
Hamm is proposing to pay cash for all outstanding shares of Continental’s common stock, other than those already owned by the Hamm family or any that underly unvested equity awards for long-term incentive plans.
Hamm would pay $70 per share, a 9 percent premium over and above Continental’s June 13 closing price. It’s also an 11 percent premium to its volume-weighted average price during the past 30 trading days through June 13, and a 21 percent premium to the volume weighted-average price of common stock traded during 2022.
“It should be noted that Continental’s Common Stock has appreciated more than 82 percent during the last 12 months of trading,” Hamm wrote in the proposal.
The Hamm Family already collectively holds about 83 percent of the total outstanding shares of Common Stock, based on a quarterly report Continental filed with the SEC in May. That’s 299.7 million shares of common stock, Hamm’s letter notes. The all-cash offer would take the U.S. shale producer private at a valuation of $25.41 billion.
The move to take the company private was noted during North Dakota’s monthly oil production report. North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms has previously pointed out the disparity between privately funded and publicly funded companies activity.
“Our privately owned companies have actually gone back to their pre-pandemic drilling levels,” he said during his April production report. “So they have fully recovered from the pandemic, The publicly traded companies have not. They’re operating at about half of where they were pre-pandemic.”
Privately funded companies have more latitude right now to use some of the cash flow coming from extra high prices right now to reinvest in new wells, while publicly traded companies have had to focus on paying dividends, buying back stocks, and eliminating debts to maintain access to capital. They are also facing new ESG mandates for access to Wall Street capital.
Continental officials said the company expects to establish a special committee of independent directors of the board to review the proposal. The special committee is likely to retain independent advisors, including independent financial and legal experts, to assist it.
Hamm said that he and the trusts representing the Hamm family are not interested in selling any of their Common Stock in Continental, nor in pursuing other strategic alternatives involving Continental.
“If the Special Committee does not recommend the proposed transaction, the Hamm Family currently intends to continue as long-term shareholders of Continental,” Hamm wrote.
Continental Resources, meanwhile, cautioned shareholders and prospective investors that it has not had an opportunity to carefully review and evaluate the proposal.
“The proposal constitutes only an indication of interest by the Hamm Family and does not constitute a binding commitment with respect to the proposed transaction or any other transaction,” a media release states. “No agreement, arrangement, or understanding between Continental and the Hamm Family relating to any proposed transaction will be created unless definitive documentation is executed and delivered by the Hamm Family, Continental, and all other appropriate parties.”
Continental added it is not under any obligation to provide updates on the proposal or to provide additional disclosures about subsequent events, new information, or future circumstances, except as required by law.