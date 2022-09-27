Hamm Foundation donates $10 million for School of Engineering

Harold Hamm has invested a very large chunk of change into North Dakota’s future, with the dedication of $10 million for what will forever more be known as the Hamm School of Engineer at University of St. Mary.
Officials and energy industry figures from across the state gathered for the occasion to cut the ribbon on a new world-class facility intended to help North Dakota and the nation solve its engineering shortage.
“I know from speaking with the leadership of the University of Mary that aggreat deal of thought and research has gone into designing and building this facility for students so that they can receive world-class, hands-on education as both engineers and leaders in business and industry,” Hamm told the crowd gathered for the ceremony. “We can see that this approach is not only working but thriving. The University of Mary’s engineering graduates are being sought after even before graduation to help solve the engineering shortage in North Dakota and throughout the United States. Students here are prepared for real-world experiences, and connected to statewide engineering firms for internships and projects from the beginning. The use of every inch of classroom and lab space has been meticulously considered. While I’m extremely proud and honored to have our family name associated with the University of Mary and this facility, we know it’s the world-class faculty, comprehensive curriculum and imaginative hard-working students who make the Hamm School of Engineering a shining success and a model for others to follow.”
Hamm’s foundation contributed $10 million toward the new Hamm School of Engineering. Continental Resources, meanwhile, earmarked another $2 million to endow a Chair of Engineering, naming it the Continental Resources | Monsignor James Shea Chair of Engineering.
The gift launches the second phase of a larger overall $272 million capital campaign, the Vision 2030 Capital Campaign. The overall goal for this second phase is $87 million.
“We are deeply grateful, honored, and humbled to share this momentous day with Mr. Hamm, members of his family, and Continental Resources,” said Monsignor James Shea, president of the University of Mary. “Today is a testament to the pioneering spirit of our founders, the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery. It is a tribute to our dedicated faculty and talented students. And it is a signal of Continental Resources’ commitment to business and industry in North Dakota, where they have contributed so much. The University of Mary intends to do nothing less than help transform the world by the transformation of lives, as our students continue to demonstrate that they were made for more."