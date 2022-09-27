Quantcast
Hamm Foundation donates $10 million for School of Engineering

Hamm School of Engineering

officials gathered to cut the ribbon on the new Hamm School of Engineer at University of St. Mary.

Harold Hamm has invested a very large chunk of change into North Dakota’s future, with the dedication of $10 million for what will forever more be known as the Hamm School of Engineer at University of St. Mary.

Officials and energy industry figures from across the state gathered for the occasion to cut the ribbon on a new world-class facility intended to help North Dakota and the nation solve its engineering shortage.

