American GulfCoast Select can’t yet be traded, but Continental Resource’s Harold Hamm says the impending finalization of light sweet crude’s new waterborne benchmark is already affecting the market positively.
“There’s just a few indicators, for instance how close WTI and Brent are trading and a few of those things,” Hamm told the Williston Herald this week. “I think we all feel good about where this is going, and it’s something that should level the playing field in a big way.”
The new benchmark was prompted by the April 20, 2020, crash in contract prices for delivery of light sweet crude oil to Cushing, Oklahoma, a land-locked location. When its storage infrastructure is full, that can distort prices that depend on that location.
The negative contracts, down to $37.63 were a wake-up call to industry, Hamm said, that markets needed to drastically change.
“There’s a lot of oils that never see Cushing, Oklahoma,” Hamm said. “Even from the Bakken, when you look at all the pipes and where theuy go, there’s so much oil that comes out of the Permian and West Texas that goes straight to the Gulf to a waterborne market and never sees Cushing. And even from the Bakken, the Dakota Access Pipeline, that goes to the Gulf. It goes to a different part of the Gulf, St. James, Louisiana and Houston, but it doesn’t go to Cushing either.”
Dakota Access carries about half of the Bakken’s crude oil production every day, up to 570,000 barrels.
Given that so much oil never sees Cushing, it makes sense to create a new benchmark for that oil, Hamm said, but he knew that would only work if the industry is behind it. So he set up a task force to make sure a best practice format was followed that would appeal to all the players involved, large and small.
“You also had to have sufficient volumes of this grade of oil that we’re famous for in this American energy renaissance and that’s light sweet crude, primarily West Texas grade,” Hamm said. “And of course, the Bakken would fit in that as well. And so that was the second thing that had to come about was a delivery point.”
Hamm and the task force was able to get that set up through two terminal operators in Houston. The two, Magellan and Enterprise, are fierce competitors, Hamm said, but agreed that they would make terminals available for the delivery of that grade of oil for market purposes.
The last phase of the new benchmark is taking place now, and that is setting up a platform exchange and gaining regulatory approval. Hamm anticipates that could be given quickly, and that the markets should be able to use American GulfCoast Select in the November-December-Jamuary timeframe.
“Everybody’s excited about it,” Hamm said. “I think we all feel good about where this is going, and it’s something that should level the playing field in a big way.”
The new benchmark is a logical evolution for the America’s crude oil market after lifting the export ban in 2015, an effort in which Hamm was heavily involved. He expects the market for light sweet crude will continue to evolve.
“Refiners for instance are retrofitting some of their refineries as they go forward,” he said.
That reverses the trend from the early 2000s when refineries retrofitted to handle heavy sour crude from Canada, believing that is all that would be available.
“They spent all that money and now, what’s here under their feet is all the light sweet crude that they didn’t imagine before horizontal drilling and shale made all this available,” Hamm said. “So there’s been a lot of ways that the playing field has been leveled for light sweet crude.”
Hamm recalls a time when differentials for Bakken oil were minus $27. The market has come a long way since then.
“I mean it’s hard to imagine today, but that was the case then, and today you’re near you know a $4 differential,” he said.
Bakken oil has a better profile of distillates in it than heavy sour crude, Hamm added, which has helped pull diesel prices down.
“You may or may not remember this, but diesel was $4.50 a gallon at one point,” he said. “(We) brought on the Bakken at that time, ad you know it came down to $2 and a quarter. So, you know, a huge turnaround in some of these areas. This light sweet crude is easily refined and makes great products.”
As far as markets go, Hamm said he sees good fundamentals in terms of supply and demand.
“The overhang and inventory is being diminished in the world,” he said. “And we’re seeing OPEC bring new supply on gradually as needed. So that should be sufficient to not make prices overheated.”
He expects a stable situation to continue as long as oil and gas producers continue to apply discipline to production.
“The street is concerned about adding too much supply and so most of the public companies are, you know, you have to do what the street wants or your stock share price goes dow the drain. So you listen closely to what the market wants,” he said.
Demand, he added, still has a ways to go to return to pre-pandemic levels.
“I’m talking international flights, cruise ships, all those things that could add quite a bit of demand, you know, if COVID-19 doesn’t take another bite out of us,” he said.
As far as the Bakken’s future in a low-carbon world, Hamm believes it is bright.
“I think the Bakken, we love natural gas because it is a very clean burning fuel, and the Bakken is too,” he said. “It has no bottoms. We talked about the quality of oil that’s coming out of the Bakken, it’s easy to refine. It doesn’t have a lot of residual components. So we think the Bakken very good.”
Natural gas has helped clean up the air by retiring older, inefficient coal plants, Hamm added.
“We only have 500 of them running in the U.S.,” he said.
The world, meanwhile, has more like 6,600 coal plants of which 3,600 are in China, Hamm added.
“They are adding about 300 a year,” he said. “You have to consider the source of CO2. It’s not in America. So we encourage IQ (not EQ). And that’s the role of the government to deal with those other nations that are doing that to us. And they have no plans to change anything until 2050 or 60.”
As far as blue hydrogen and the Bakken, Hamm said Continental has looked into it and would be “all over it” if it made sense.
“We think, first of all, just the use of clean burning natural gas is something like I said that can clean up the air considerably,” he said. “So I think we are in such a good situation with the Bakken. We’re not flaring a lot of gas. Our company has been all over putting every hydrocarbon down the line.”
Continental, meanwhile, is also doing well from a market standpoint, Hamm said. Without hedges, it’s been reaping the full benefit of the $70 oil prices right now. Many companies are hedged at $40 and $50 oil.
“We’re in an awfully good position, being unhedged and able to take full advantage of the prices,” Hamm said. “We’ve seen a lot of companies that hedged at $40. A lot of our peers. Unfortunately they are giving all that back to the bank, and we are not.”