Grid bending, not breaking, during energy transition

More than 3,000 wind turbines generate power across North Dakota, including dozens that make up several wind farms along state Highway 36 near Wilton.

Despite continuous warnings of rolling blackouts this summer, the grids serving North Dakota and the Upper Midwest held up.

Pockets of record-breaking heat were manageable since they did not cover large swaths of the country all at once. No significant doldrums deadened wind power during heat waves.

