BISMARCK — Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is encouraging farmers and ranchers to keep the lines of communication open in the uncertain farm economy.
“I urge producers to talk with their lender, FSA agent and insurance agent,” Goehring said. “It’s always good to be proactive and let them know your situation. I’m a farmer myself so I know that it isn’t always an easy conversation to have but if they don’t know, they won’t be able to help.”
Goehring also said that credit counselors with the North Dakota Mediation Service, a program of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, are available to those who need them at 1-844-642-4752.