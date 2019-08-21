The company responsible for the release of at least 240,000 gallons of natural gas condensate from the Garden Creek gas plant in McKenzie County acknowledged from the start that its spill was larger than 10 gallons, according to North Dakota’s Department of Health Director David Glatt, as well as a review of the initial report by the Williston Herald.
According to the state's records, ONEOK discovered a leak at its Garden Creek plant 1 during construction activity in July of 2015 from two fractured elbows in an underground pipe that was transferring fluids between the plant and above-ground storage tanks.
A construction worker noticed the ground was damp in the area of the pipeline. Construction was immediately halted and the pipeline excavated.
It was at that point, Glatt said, that workers saw 10 gallons dribble out from the pipeline into excavation hole. This was noted in the initial report, filed online, on the line provided by the form for spill volume.
“But if you look in the spill report right below the 10 gallons, it says the soil was saturated with an unknown volume," Glatt said. "So the 10 gallons is what they saw, but they also acknowledged that the spill is much larger.”
Glatt said the Department of Health does not rely upon initial estimates from companies when it comes to addressing spills in the state.
“Companies are required to report an incident within 24 hours,” he said. “Many times, they are scrambling to contain the spill and address the issue as well as come up with a volume that was lost (for the initial report).”
Rather than rely on an eyeball estimate, that may have been filed in the heat of the moment, the state’s protocol instead favors sending an investigator to the site to see for themselves. That's done even if the initial spill volume reported by a company is very small, as was the case with Garden Creek.
“We were there, and we told the company you have to do a bigger site assessment,” Glatt said.
The health department's inspector also told the company it must assess where the contamination is and isn’t, and make sure that the spill remains contained, Glatt said. The company was further required to submit a remediation plan, along with its plans to minimize environmental risks while the cleanup proceeded.
As part of that, 107 soil borings were made, 39 monitoring wells and 25 recovery wells installed, along with 15 vapor monitoring points and various other steps, all of which are outlined in the latest update for the spill, dated Oct. 1, 2018.
Glatt said it sometimes takes two or three years to get even a ballpark estimate of how big a spill was. The amount is generally based on excavation or, as in this case, recovery of the spill material.
Other times, the state never gets an accurate amount of the release. In the case of condensate, for example, much of the lighter end material readily evaporates. It's lost to the wind.
The initial report, however, cannot by law be revised, Glatt said, even once the spill's size is better understood. The report legally is meant to be what the company reported at that time, in that moment.
“A number is nice to have if we can get it,” Glatt added. “But it won’t stop us from characterizing the issue and cleaning it up as quickly as possible.”
Glatt said the first phase of the Garden Creek cleanup has so far recovered about 240,000 gallons of liquid condensate, or 5,800 barrels of material.
That phase has flattened out, however, and has reached the limits of cost-effective removal.
“Usually the way these work is that in the beginning you get the easy stuff, and then that falls off, so you come in with a new remediation technique,” Glatt explained.
The company doing the cleanup work for ONEOK is AECOM. They have run tests on soil vapor extraction, and will be using that in the next phase.
“The material is very volatile and evaporates quickly,” Glatt said. “If they can move air through the soil surface, they can evaporate that quickly and remove the contaminants that way.”
Glatt said the contamination is “not very deep,” and estimated it is somewhere around 20 feet or so — although he added he did not have exact figures at hand during the interview with the Williston Herald.
“It is near the surface, but it did affect a perched water table,” he said. “It’s not a big aquifer, and it’s very localized. That water is contained on site to the property.”
The plant, which is 5.5 miles east of Watford City, is situated 16 miles south of the Missouri River, 1 mile northeast of Cherry Creek and 3 miles southeast of the Tobacco Garden and Timber Prong creeks.
Monitoring has confirmed no other water bodies were affected, Glatt said.
In light of recent media reports that claim the state is engaged in a coverup of the Garden Creek spill's size, Glatt said the way in which the state reports its spill data is being evaluated.
“All of this is open record, but if you don’t know where to get it and you don’t know what questions to ask, it can be difficult to get at,” he said. “So we are looking at the best way to provide factual information and make it accessible to the public.”
Glatt said he is averse to making ball-parkish estimates, however. These would necessarily either overstate or understate spills, and would still not be very accurate.
“I’d be more comfortable with annual reports that say we removed this much contamination,” he said. “Updates like that with hard, factual numbers.”
Glatt said claims that the health department has received updated spill figures from ONEOK that are much higher than 240,000 gallons or 5,800 barrels are also false.
A representative of ONEOK told the Williston Herald by email that figures reported by DeSmog Blog as potentially larger than the Exxon Valdez oil spill were internal and not intended to reflect an accurate spill estimate. They were used in the design phase to complete cleanup plans.
The representative, however, did not respond to calls seeking further clarification of his statement.
“We have never received an updated estimate from the company,” Glatt said. “There is no coverup at all. They spilled something that needs to be cleaned up, and we are keeping an eye on them to make sure that they do it.”