The Driller statue on the Williston State College campus doesn't just represent the history of the oil and gas industry. It's as much about the future as it is the past.
It is also embodies the American Petroleum Institute ideals to educate and engage. You can own a piece of that in the Williston community, thanks to an API campaign that is aiming to raise scholarship funds as well as finish landscaping around the statue.
The campaign is already underway. Two sizes of miniature replica statues in bronze are available. One is 8 inches and the other 12 inches, for a $2,500 for a $3,500 donation respectively. These are exact replicas of Williston State College's statue, The Driller, which was designed by nationally known sculptor Benjamin Victor.
“They’re numbered one through 10,” API President Ken Callahan said. “It’s got the nameplate on there and everything.”
The donations can be written to the college so that they are 100 percent tax deductible, Callahan added.
“The real benefit of this is knowing they’ve helped the API reach our goal with the endowment,” Callahan said. “They’re helping the scholarship. And they’re helping the college with landscaping.”
API will also be advertising those who participate in this campaign, to recognize them for the donation and for stepping up to help the organization fulfill its goal.
Callahan said API wants to raise $15,000, to complete the endowment commitment at Williston State College. API has already completed similar endowment commitments at Montana Tech and at University of North Dakota.
The scholarships have already helped dozens of youths attend college. The scholarships are given first to students interested in petroleum careers, but if there are no students expressing an interest in that field, the scholarships are given out to other essential careers.
The money can be used for whatever the student needs related to their education, such as room and board and books, which are not covered by the petroleum scholarships that are already available.
The API scholarships at WSC also help to create a seamless program to University of North Dakota’s petroleum engineering program, Callahan added.
“They get two years of electives at Williston State College and then they can go to UND for two years to become a petroleum engineer and then come back to the Bakken Basin and help us with job placement,” Callahan said. “We have a senior and a junior scholarship at UND, and there’s additional scholarships that UND offers for the petroleum engineering degree.”
Callahan said the statuette campaign really takes care of three birds with one stone for API.
“At the end of the day, we’re taking care of the scholarship, the endowment, and we’re taking care of the landscaping. And we’re gonna recognize those who are helping gus take care of the college and the landscaping around our (statue). That way, when you pull up to the Driller, you’ll be able to walk up to it. That will be concrete out there and landscaping and it will look really nice.”