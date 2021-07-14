Travelers face higher prices at the pump, with prices already exceeding $3 a gallon. North Dakota, meanwhile, was among the 10 states posting the largest average increase for the week at 5 cents per gallon, according to AAA.
Williston prices ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.09 on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 13, with most set at $3.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Diesel ranged up to $3.29, but most were at $3.19.
“Peak summer driving season is in full-swing as Americans hit the road to explore and gas prices are not backing down,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “Motorists are paying, on average, nearly a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”
Prices are likely to continue to rise, according to AAA, which predicted a national average of $3.25 by the end of August. The rise in prices is driven in part by rapid increases in demand, which reached a record 10 million barrels per day, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report. That report only partially reflected Fourth of July travel plans, but shows a nearly 1 million barrel per day jump in demand drove down gasoline supplies by 6.1 million bbl to 235,000 million bbl. That pushed pump prices to an average $3.14 per gallon.
Refinery closures could sharpen edge
Six refineries shut down during the coronavirus pandemic according to a report out by the Energy Information Administration, and that has dropped American refining capacity 4.5 percent to 18.1 million barrels per day at the start of January 2021 — the lowest annual capacity figure since 2015.
The refineries that closed were mostly smaller regional refineries and included Dakota Prairie Refining in Dickinson, listed as having operable capacity of 19,000 barrels per calendar day. Others include Philadelphia Energy Solutions, Shell Oil in Louisiana, Western Refining Southwest in New Mexico, HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining in Wyoming and Tesoro Refining in California.
The total operable capacity lost is 801,146 b/cd. That’s not likely to be recovered during 2021, EIA said in its report.
It wasn't just decreased demand during the coronavirus pandemic. That effect was combined with increasing interest in renewable diesel production and pre-existing plans to scale down or reconfigure petroleum refineries.
Buckle up, volatility ahead
The price at the pump may be up, but the price of crude oil has wavered just a bit after OPEC and its allies failed to reach a new agreement on production output. That failure will continue to play a role in just how high gasoline prices will go this summer, AAA analysts said.
The OPEC+ negotiations foundered amid arguments from the UAE that its baseline output is unfair. The UAE has been distancing itself from Riyadh and made significant investments during the pandemic in additional production. It wants to set a higher baseline for production as a result.
Saudi Arabia and Russia, defacto leaders of OPEC+, had meanwhile proposed raising production targets 400,000 barrels a day each month until the end of the year. But they also wanted to keep the existing output pact in place until the end of 2022. UAE refused to do that without adjustments to its baseline.
Initially, prices for Brent rose, but they quickly dropped around 3.4 percent. WTI meanwhile dropped around 2.4 percent, as the world became nervous about another potential price war.
Oil demand has continued to gather steam, however, amid easing coronavirus restrictions as more and more people are vaccinated. The International Energy Agency has pegged global oil use increasing 3.1 million barrels per day between the second and third quarters, and another 1.35 million barrels per day in the fourth.
No date has been set for OPEC and its allies to meet again. On paper, that leaves the existing deal in place until May 2022. However, the UAE was already exceeding output targets before the latest negotiations fell apart. It also seems unlikely other members will stick to the old agreement when customers are clearly demanding more crude oil from the markets.
The risk, of course, without an agreement in place is that production spikes producing another suddenly over-supplied marketplace. The situation leaves oil and gas companies facing significant uncertainty for the rest of 2021, and into 2022, when they will be finalizing their capex plans.