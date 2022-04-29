Like a lot of people who came to North Dakota during the oil boom, Michael Patrick F. Smith didn’t know a lot about oil.
Smith was reading about the Bakken from afar. It was mysterious, it was interesting, and most of all, people were making their American dreams come true.
“I was in New York and I had a theatre company and I play music, but I also always felt like I really didn’t exactly fit in that scene,” Smith said. “Having grown up on a farm in Maryland, I just kind of decided, I wa sat a point where a lot of things in my life were up in flux, so I decided that I would head out to Williston you know, for three months or so, maybe spend the summer, and just try to make a bucket load of cash.”
Then he would go back home, and that would be that.
But the Bakken was even more fascinating up close than it had been from far away, and Smith stayed 10 months instead of three, ultimately putting his experiences down on paper for a novel published by Penguin and reviewed by the likes of The New York Times, Atlantic magazine, and other national publications.
“The rig was half in pieces — giant square chunks of steel, littered across the dirt,” reads an introductory paragraph in his book about raising his first derrick. “I had no idea how it went back together. I adjusted the inside strap of my hard hat — what had the roughneck called it? A ‘brain bucket;?’ — and set it back on my head. It was my fifth day in the Oil patch. I had yet to make a hand; I didn’t even know what it meant to “make a hand,’ and I had no idea how vital that idea would become to me. I was a greenhorn, what most Oil Patch guys call a ‘worm,’ a headless, legless, brainlesss thing good for eating dirt and shutting the f— up.”
Smith’s book is built off journal entries that he wrote every day while he was in the Bakken. He didn’t initially set out to write a novel about the Bakken. He figured he might write some songs, or get some story ideas, or maybe it would just be an interesting experience along the way.
“When I got to Williston, I was writing to a group of friends, who were mostly folks who are back East, and I would just tell them what was happening,” Smith recalled. “And the people I was writing to, were really fascinated sort of and what was happening int he town of Williston.”
The emails were getting longer and longer, but people kept wanting to read them. Smith was also just beginning to find his way in the Bakken at last, and so that convinced him three months wouldn’t be long enough for this adventure.
While he was working in the Bakken, he also noticed a lot of media parachuting in, cherry-picking stories that weren’t really fair to the people he was getting to know and who he worked with every day. That began to shape his idea further, that there really needed to be someone, a voice from the Oil Patch, speaking up and telling it how it really is.
The story Smith ultimately tells is perhaps two parts grit and grime, but there’s also a very important part that pays tribute to the hard work that he and others have done in the Bakken day in day out, to keep the lights on for Americans.
“It is strange to think of industry containing magic,” he writes in the book, “but even in our Current age of reason, it is hard not to think of oil as continuing properties that, although also destructive, can only be described as utterly fantastic. Oil, refined into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, makes cars drive, planes fly and ships sail. It powers submarines and space craft, sends shellfish to Colorado, medicine to Liberia, and soldiers and supplies to war zones around the world. It powers our school buses and gunships, ambulances and tanks. But ti does more than transport us. It heats our homes. It illuminates our nights. We eat off it. Petroleum is contained in the glaze on our china, the finish on our tables, the linoleum on our counters, the tile on our floors. It wraps around us in the fabric that clothes our naked bodies, in the jewelry that adorns our necks and hands and fingers, in the balm that soothes our cracked lips, in the makeup that defines the contours of our faces. And it is inside of us. The syringes and the pills that deliver medicine into our systems are made from petroleum. Synthetic ammonia, derived from a process using refined oil, is an essential ingredient in fertilizer. Without it, farming on an industrial scale would not be possible. It is in our food. We eat it. Oil is so prevalent in every aspect of our existence, it has become all but invisible to the vast majority of people who need it simply to live.”
Smith said he wrote the book hoping it would build empathy between the people living and working in the Bakken and people who were like himself, living in an urban area with no idea how many petroleum products they are using every day, or how hard and dangerous the work is that brings them the power of modern life.
“I don’t feel like many people are writing about working class people,” Smith said. “And you know, specifically in the oil field, or people who are kind of at the heart of this work that powers the world.”
Smith said he had been told coming out here that the work would be hard, but that was still one of the most surprising things about his experience.
“You have an idea of how hard the work is, but I was still constantly, profoundly surprised by how hard it is,” he said. “I was also surprised at how hot it was in the summer. North Dakota is the only place I’ve been that in June everyone’s talking about how cold it gets, but I was surprised by how hot it got in the summertime.”
He was also surprised by how close he became with so many of the guys in the Oil Patch who he worked with, particularly as so many of them were mean to him when he first started. At some point, though, Smith began to realize that everyone was just covering up a bit with the tough guy act, trying to save face and seem tough in the face of a lot of hazing.
Eventually, Smith’s green hard hat that marked him as a newbie was traded in for a white hard hat, and his coworkers began calling him “Magic Mike,” riffing off a popular movie at the time.
“(The green) hard hat is a way to keep track of how many new guys are on location,” Smith said. “For safety concerns.”
Smith had many close calls while he was in the Bakken, though, and eventually a particularly dangerous near accident convinced him it was time to move on to a new and safer adventure.
“There was a day in the depths of winter where I nearly got hurt very badly twice in the same day,” he recalled. “I was working with a guy who was very experienced at the job and wasn’t a person who was prone to make mistakes. And it just felt a bit like a wakeup call. I think that was when I knew I was writing a book about it.”
The incident involved setting up a “small” generator, weighing probably a thousand pounds.
“The driver just didn’t see my hand signal,” Smith recalled. “I told him to stop because the chains were not properly attached. And he went ahead and moved.”
Smith only had the blink of an eye to react. He jumped out of the way, just as the generator fell, right on the spot where he had been standing a second before. A moment's hesitation and "Magic Mike" would have been crushed.
“I felt a bit numb to it,” he said. “I wasn’t all that unusual to have close calls and sort of feel that closeness of danger. I remember I felt like I could yell at the guy who made the mistake, or I could go sit in the van and kind of refuse to work for a little while or something, but I felt just kind of numb to the reality of this, the work situation. So I just kind of quietly, you know, continued along with my day.”
A week or two later, he put in his notice and went home with a lot of memories and notes in tow.
It took him a year to write the first 150 pages of what would become the novel, "The Good Hand." He sent those first pages off to an agent he really wanted to represent the book. It wasn’t an immediate acceptance, though. The agent wanted to see more. He made suggestions on the new pages and kept pushing to see more, until finally Smith had written an entire first draft of the novel.
Smith was coached along the way to weave in the larger social forces at work on the lives of ordinary individual lives, using very intimate, interpersonal scenes. He feels that ultimately lent a lot of power to the book, illuminating a unique slice of American history that is happening right here, right now in the Bakken.