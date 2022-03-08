The United States will ban Russian oil, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday, March 8. The announcement follows a rare bipartisan, bicameral push for an embargo against the 600,000 to 848,000 barrels of oil America buys from Russia annually.
Several of the MonDak’s Congressional delegates were listed as cosponsors of the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act, whose lead sponsors were Democratic Sen. Joe Mancin, West Virginia and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, as well as Montana’s Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, were all listed as cosponsors.
Sen. John Hoeven, meanwhile, had separately introduced a bill with Republican colleagues to ban Russian oil, as well as the American Energy Independence from Russia Act. The latter would have authorized the Keystone XL pipeline, among other steps, that Hoeven said would boost American oil production. On Tuesday, Hoeven announced that he had also joined the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act as well.
Biden’s announcement earned the President a rare moment of praise from Republicans, although it came with a bit of stiff criticism as well.
“We need to work with our allies to ensure Russia can’t sell its oil elsewhere, and most importantly, the Biden administration needs to take the handcuffs off our ability to produce energy here at home and unlock America’s abundant and affordable oil, gas and coal resources,” Hoeven said.
Daines also said he was glad Biden announced the ban, but chastised him for looking to Iran and Venezuela for oil.
“Work with American producers and unleash American energy production!” the senator said by email.
Daines had earlier gone to the U.S. Senate Floor for his SMART Energy Act, which would have increased both traditional and renewable American energy proaction. That was blocked by Senate Democrats.
“This action is a necessary step for the world,” Cramer said after Biden's announcement. “Vladimir Putin’s war chest is dependent on revenue from selling energy — some of it to Americans, when we have more than enough oil and gas for ourselves and most of the rest of the world. Because of this, oil is a weapon for Putin. It’s about time the Biden Administration recognized this weaponization of energy. This import ban is designed to further cripple Putin’s financial stream to wage war on the freedom-loving people of Ukraine and a host of other mischief.”
But, Cramer, added, the Biden administration should certainly not be seeking oil from other sources like Iran and Venezuela.
“Energy security is national security,” he said. “Make no mistake, this is not an opportunity for the Biden administration to turn to other despots and dictators for help while American workers in North Dakota, Texas, Alaska, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana are waiting to be unleashed.”
Even Sen. John Tester, who was part of the press conference announcing the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act, urged the president to boost American oil production.
“Banning Russian energy imports is a critical step in isolating Russia and boosting American energy independence,” Tester said. “I appreciate President Biden working with our bipartisan coalition to weaken Putin’s regime and support our Ukrainian allies. The best response to rising gas prices is increasing our domestic production and trade with our allies, not buying from dictators who are actively invading sovereign nations.”
Tester also wrote to the Secretaries of Energy, State, and Interior to urge them to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, increase transparency in the oil and gas leasing process, invest in domestic clean energy generation, and to work with oil and gas producers to incentivize domestic energy production.
In that letter, Tester also called cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline short-sighted, and encouraged additional review of similar projects that would help keep oil in North America.
Keystone XL would have carried around 800,000 barrels of heavy crude oil from Canada to Gulf Coast refineries. If it it had been built, Keystone could have made shifting away from Russian oil much simpler. Russia annually sends between 600,000 to 848,000 barrels of oil to America, about the same amount Keystone would have carried to American refineries that require it for their gasoline production.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, meanwhile, joined a letter to President Joe Biden from Republican colleagues urging the him to ban Russian oil. And he signed onto a second letter inviting Biden to come visit the Bakken and the Permian with Rep. August Pfluger of Texas.
“Only a decade ago, energy producing states like North Dakota and Texas were at the heart of the American energy renaissance that unleashed domestic production of oil and natural gas.” Armstrong and Pfluger wrote. “Combined, our states produce over half of the nation's crude oil and the hardworking men and women of our states are ready and willing to increase domestic production again, but they need the appropriate regulatory environment and support of your administration.”
Gov. Doug Burgum also wrote to Biden, echoing Armstrong’s invitation, as wellas urging the President to prioritize domestic oil and gas production.
“While we appreciate your action today to ban Russian energy imports, we are concerned by reports that our administration is considering replacing Russian imports with oil from foreign countries, which would be counterproductive and discouraging to our domestic energy workforce,” Burgum wrote. “Our nation’s energy and national security policies are inseparable, and now, more than ever, it is apparent that domestic energy production is vital to our security and that of our friends and allies.”
Constraining domestic production with federal regulatory roadblocks, denying critical infrastructure permits, and suspending lease auctions on federal lands have are all hampering domestic production right now, Burgum added.
“Yesterday, Congressman Kelly Armstrong invited you to visit the Bakken region of North Dakota to see firsthand the work of clean, efficient, domestic oil production,” Burgum wrote. “We would like to echo his invitation to highlight the role North Dakota could play in meeting national security and clean energy goals. During a recent visit to North Dakota Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said that North Dakota’s energy and enormous carbon storage capability was “a gift to the nation.” We wholeheartedly agree, and would appreciate the opportunity to share how carbon storage can play an immediate and significant role in lowering CO2 emissions.”
North Dakota can store more than 252 billion tons of carbon dioxide, Burgum told the President. That is enough to store 50 years worth of the entire nation’s annual CO2 production.
“We are cracking the code on clean, reliable energy production in North Dakota,” Burgum wrote. “Now is not the time to rely on authoritarian, adversarial governments for U.S. energy supply. Not only does this undermine our national security goals, it also contradicts this administration’s clean energy goals and “buy American” directives. No one produces energy cleaner than we do. We would appreciate the opportunity to bring together our energy producers and show you firsthand how North Dakota stands ready to increase our energy independence and ensure our nationals security.”