Amazon corporation has made a lot of industry upsetting decisions over the years. I want to draw parallels on the first one they ever publicized. In 1997, before the Kindle, Prime, or Whole Foods takeover they sent a letter to Wall Street that basically said, “we don’t care about quarterly profits, we’re focused on the long-term” Amazon Letter to Shareholders, SEC Archives 1997). I’m not saying that Amazon is the ‘best’ company out there, or that we should follow in their footsteps from an operations standpoint (I’m not saying we shouldn’t, either) but applying this principle to safety improvements is paramount.
An HSE colleague of mine who manages a region of an international compression company, Dustin Baxter recently posted this about safety timelines, “Creating, correcting, evolving HSE programs is not an overnight process, it’s not a few month process, it’s never ending and constantly evolving. I regularly see people shouting from the rooftops that their company isn’t supporting them or won’t change immediately, thus implying failure. Change takes time, it takes patience, it takes cohesive relationships with your operations to make progress. Trust is paramount. I’ve never seen a successful program where safety and Ops are not intertwined.“ said this about safety professionals timelines. He has a great point. Up until now I’ve been challenging safety professionals and owners to simplify and streamline their safety procedures, but I want to add a degree of grace to the process. Real and sustainable change takes time.
A few months back I met with an Oil and Gas producer’s Vice President about changing their JSAs in two major ways. While he was on board with changing the format, he wanted to wait to add the “team based safety review” portion. I acquiesced but was hesitant to delay the change (adding this section was the primary reason for updating the JSA). After implementing just a formatting change, we have seen a 50% improvement in JSA quality (yes, this is difficult to quantify). And there are still some formatting changes necessary that I hope will only make the overall value better. (I break down the process of how to make these here - below is an example).
JSA Format and TBS Review (Front / Back Page)
Had we pushed both changes simultaneously, it may not have given us the same result. Instead of ensuring a focused effort on improving the quality of their JSAs, they would have been spending additional time making sure they completed the review correctly. Candidly, without a thorough risk assessment during the planning phase, reviewing the safety and quality afterwards is a waste of time (garbage in, garbage out).
As safety professionals it is easy to get frustrated by a lack of momentum. We see the destination clearly in our minds and want to gear up to mach 5 to get there - now. While we should never lose sight of where we’re steering our organizations, we shouldn’t view pit-stops and detours as a waste of time. This gives people time to adjust, improve, and thoroughly grasp each opportunity for change and improvement. It also gives us time to make sure that the final product truly meets our people’s needs and gains the trust of operations.
Safety innovation and industry innovation have this in common, we must diligently make short term improvements while focusing on long-term results to be successful. We can’t rush, push or force change. The more knowledgeable we are about how operations thinks and moves the better equipped we are to help them improve.