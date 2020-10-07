Flage named NDSU Extension Associate Director

Lynette Flage has been named North Dakota State University Extension associate director, said Greg Lardy, NDSU vice president for Agricultural Affairs.
“Lynette brings many years of experience to this position,” Lardy said. “She has held positions that span the continuum of roles within our organization, including portions of her career spent as an agent, district director, specialist and program leader.
“Lynette is a highly skilled leader with experience working with decision makers in the Legislature, with our county partners, and with other agencies and stakeholder groups,” Lardy continued. “She cares deeply about NDSU Extension, our employees and the people we serve. Throughout her career, Lynette has strived to help the organization reach new audiences, deliver programming in creative and innovative ways, and build partnerships across many different groups and organizations. In her new role, I look forward to working alongside her to help NDSU Extension continue to build upon the strong foundation of research-based education that our citizens have come to expect.”
Lardy said that in the new organizational structure for NDSU Agricultural Affairs, Flage will provide leadership for most of the NDSU Extension work. Vice president Lardy also holds the titles of NDSU Extension director; North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station director; and College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources dean.
Flage holds a Ph.D. in adult and occupational education and a master of education in educational leadership, both from NDSU, and a bachelor of science in home economics education from the University of North Dakota.
Since January 2018, she has served as NDSU Extension family and community wellness assistant director. Before that, she was Center for Community Vitality director and specialist, and Northeast District director. She also served NDSU Extension as a community leadership specialist, information technology specialist, and Extension agent in Pembina and Grand Forks counties.
“I look forward to serving as the NDSU Extension associate director,” Flage said. “I am so proud of the relevant and meaningful education our organization provides to North Dakotans. Extension, as a part of the land-grant university system, continues to make a difference in the 21st century by focusing on current issues that affect North Dakota producers, youth, families and communities.”