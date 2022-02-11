Sponsors are now being sought for the Williston Basin API’s 41st annual Chili Cook-off. Here’s what you need to know about this great community event.
1. Every year the Williston Basin API’s Chili Cook-off raises thousands of dollars for worthy community causes. If you want in on the good work this event does, all you need to do to get started is visit the registration page, online at https://tinyurl.com/5d4y7yut.
2. Marketing deadlines are just a few short weeks away. To be included in posters, radio ads, and Williston Herald ads, the deadline is March 4. The deadline for inclusion in the Power Point is march 16. Donations received after the deadlines will still be included in the post-event Thank You advertising.
3. There are several different levels of sponsorship ranging from Bronze at a mere $100 on up to Bakken Band Sponsor at $2,500. Item donations are also needed, which get used as door prizes during the event. The value of the items can be used to determine your level of sponsorship.
4. All those who donate are acknowledged in print during the Chili Cook-off event. Those who give over $100 should also email company logo to info@willistonapi.com.
5. The event itself is set for 3 to 11 p.m. March 26 at the Raymond Family Community Center. Chili is served at 5 p.m. and awards are announced at 9 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend. For questions, call Kerri Espeland at 612-306-0946 or email info@willistonapi.com.