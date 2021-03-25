The 40th annual API Chili Cookoff is scheduled for this weekend. This is a big community fundraiser that supports a variety of charitable causes every year with chili heroes — that’s you — at the center of it all.
Last year’s chili, held in February, pre-pandemic, allowed API to make more than $110,000 in grants to be made in support of worthy causes, ranging from Christmas for Children, American Cancer Society, Williston Police Dept., Boy Scouts, Bras for a Cause, Upper Missouri Ministries, The Salvation Army, Lemonade Day, WSC Athletic Teams, Relay For Life, Operation Graduation, WSC endowments and more.
Here’s what you need to know to be a good chili hero and get in on some totally worthy fun:
1. This year’s event is 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at the Raymond Family Community Center. This is a larger venue, which should allow for more social distancing, which is still a thing because the pandemic is, unfortunately, not yet over. The all-important chili will be served at 5 p.m., and the Judd Hoos concert begins at 7 p.m.
2. COVID-19 compliance will still be very much part of the event, particularly the social distancing rules. Individuals should not crowd into groups with people who are not part of their family or friends. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be available for those who want them. Chili will be served to participants, rather than participants serving themselves, and those serving the chili will be observing protocols recommended by the health department.
3. The entry cost for the event is $10 per person. That’s for all the chili you can eat! Each team will also be offering booths with fun games, which will require an additional donation to the cause in varying amounts to play.
4. More than 20 teams will be offering their tastiest chilis for sampling during this eight-hour event. That’s a lot of chili and a lot of fun games to play! All In Oilfield Services will be back this year to defend their title as judge’s choice, and Oasis is also back, defending their title as fan favorite. Oasis has won that for three years running, by the way, so they are the team to beat!
5. Five entities are offering their services to help run various aspects of the event and make this year’s event happen. These include Bras for a Cause, Studio 89, Lexi Anderson’s Tangled Roots, Busters Bar and Grill and Jennifer Miller’s The Kitchen.