A fire at a saltwater disposal well near Watford City led to the release of more than 500 barrels of brine on Wednesday, April 22.
The fire happened at the J.W. Fisketjon 1 saltwater disposal site four miles northwest of Watford City, according to a news release from the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.
The cause of the fire, which struck the site operated by BNN North Dakota LLC, is still undetermined. The fire led to 550 barrels of brine being released, but that was contained on site.
A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor response and cleanup.