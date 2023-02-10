FEMA approved $3.1 mil for North Dakota storm repairs

FEMA has approved an additional $3.1 million in Public Assistance funding to help two North Dakota electric cooperatives recover from severe winter storms that impacted the state in April and May of 2022. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued July 13, 2022. FEMA has now provided more than $10.9 million in Public Assistance funds for the 2022 winter storm recovery effort in North Dakota.
The recently approved FEMA Public Assistance funds were provided for the following projects:
$1.7 million to McKenzie Electric Cooperative for the cost of restoring electric service after high winds and freezing rain caused extensive damage to the utility’s distribution system. To restore electric service the cooperative removed and replaced 176 power poles, replaced damaged cross arms and electric lines, and reset 765 leaning power poles.
$1.4 million to Verendrye Electric Cooperative after the winter storm damaged electric infrastructure in portions of seven counties of the utility’s service area. Repairs to the utility system included removing and replacing more than 450 power poles and associated electrical components and hardware.
FEMA’s Public Assistance reimbursements are made on a cost-sharing basis to states, tribes, counties, municipalities, and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and restoration of infrastructure. The approved federal grant represents 75 percent of the total cost of the project.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers eligible disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the repair or rebuilding of public facilities such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, public utilities, parks and recreational facilities.