Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FEMA approved $3.1 mil for North Dakota storm repairs

  • Updated
  • Comments

FEMA has approved an additional $3.1 million in Public Assistance funding to help two North Dakota electric cooperatives recover from severe winter storms that impacted the state in April and May of 2022. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued July 13, 2022. FEMA has now provided more than $10.9 million in Public Assistance funds for the 2022 winter storm recovery effort in North Dakota.

The recently approved FEMA Public Assistance funds were provided for the following projects:

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred