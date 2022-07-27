You could find most anything you were looking for at the Oceti Sakowen campground during the 2016-17 Dakota Access protest, even a horse pen. North Dakota is seeking $38 million in relation to the protests, which it says left literal tons of debris alongside the river and required emergency law enforcement response.
North Dakota has made a compelling argument at least in part in its bid to compel the release of 1,068 documents withheld based on attorney-client privilege, a federal DC Circuit judge has decided.
In its motion, North Dakota asserts that documents in three categories are not protected by either attorney-client privilege nor the work product doctrine. These include communications where counsel was included in the email chain, but did not respond, communications between non-attorneys, and communications not prepared by counsel.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and North Dakota submitted 28 representative documents for detailed review by the court.
While some of the documents were properly withheld, Judge Alice Senechal concluded that many others were not.
“Having reviewed the documents in camera, the court finds some of the United States’ assertions of privilege were improper,” the judge wrote. “The United States will be directed to disclose some of the documents over which it asserted privilege.”
Senechal ordered the Corps to produce the documents identified directly by the court as improperly withheld within seven days of her order. The Corps must also review the rest of the documents and release any others that were improperly held, based on the standards she described in her order.
North Dakota’s attorneys consider the documents key in the state’s suit that seeks to force the federal government to repay $38,000 in damages related to policing the Dakota Access pipeline protests for eight months from 2016 to 2017.
U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor cleared the way for the suit in 2020, saying that the failure of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to follow its own mandatory permitting process has set the stage for North Dakota to seek damages related to both policing the protest and cleaning it up afterward.
In his ruling at the time, Trainer acknowledged that enforcement of trespassing laws are usually left to individual states when it comes to Corps-managed lands, and said the Corps did have discretion in how to enforce permit violations. But, he said, the Corps could not simply forgo its mandatory permitting process.
That failure “tainted” all other decisions the federal agency made and caused a “lawless free-for-all” that increased the damage to North Dakota, opening the door for its suit.
“Here the maxim applies, You break it, you bought it,” Trainer wrote.
Under the more usual mandatory permitting process, the Corps could have required a performance bond to cover maintenance, damages, and restoration costs for government resources and facilities, Trainer pointed out. There also would have been mandatory liability insurance at a minimum of $1 million for groups exceeding 50 people.
Those protective measures would have gone al long way toward cleanup costs for the 21.48 million bounds of debris left behind by protesters along the Cannonball River. That debris included vehicles, makeshift housing, personal belongings and more, all abandoned on site.
North Dakota has received some compensation from the federal government. It did get $10 million in 2017 from the Department of Justice Emergency Federal law Enforcement Assistance Program as partial compensation. But that left many other costs outstanding, state officials said.
There were efforts since Traynor’s decision to settle the case, but those have appeared to stall out.