Dakota access protest 2016-17 horse pen (copy)

You could find most anything you were looking for at the Oceti Sakowen campground during the 2016-17 Dakota Access protest, even a horse pen. North Dakota is seeking $38 million in relation to the protests, which it says left literal tons of debris alongside the river and required emergency law enforcement response.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

North Dakota has made a compelling argument at least in part in its bid to compel the release of 1,068 documents withheld based on attorney-client privilege, a federal DC Circuit judge has decided.

In its motion, North Dakota asserts that documents in three categories are not protected by either attorney-client privilege nor the work product doctrine. These include communications where counsel was included in the email chain, but did not respond, communications between non-attorneys, and communications not prepared by counsel.

Tags

Load comments